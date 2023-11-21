Save £40 on this beefy Anker Prime power bank capable of charging your gaming laptop

You can make sure your handheld gaming PC or laptop will be fully juiced for hours with the Anker Prime 20,000mAh power bank for a bank account-friendly £89.99 on Amazon for Black Friday 2023 - a £40 saving from its MSRP.

What sets this power bank apart from most is its 100W-rated USB-C port, meaning a whole host of laptops can reach their full charging speed despite not being plugged into the mains - and even high-end gaming laptops and MacBook Pros will often gain charge over time, or at least lose it extremely slowly. This makes the Anker Prime a great companion piece to have if you need your workstation out in the field or on a long flight. Gaming laptops such as the Razer Blade 16 have a much higher TDP but you can limit your framerate and lower settings to lessen the load.

It's also a very dense little package that won't take up much room in your bag at all and won't be unwieldy to handle on a plane where space is at a premium.

When paired with a handheld gaming PC such as the Steam Deck OLED, Asus ROG Ally or Lenovo Legion GO, you can expect to get multiple recharges worth out of the Anker Prime. You'll be cursing when your 12-hour Baldur's Gate 3 session is interrupted by the plane landing!