Get the Asus ROG Ally for £599 from Currys with three months of Game Pass Ultimate

An Ally in the fight against paying full price.

asus rog ally lifestyle shot featuring the windows handheld and steam deck competitor
Theo Litston
Anyone in the market for the Asus ROG Ally will be delighted to learn that you can now pick up this Steam Deck OLED competitor for £100 off at Currys with three months of Game Pass Ultimate included.

This Windows handheld sports a beefy AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme CPU with Radeon graphics and a seven-inch 1080p 120Hz display to deliver peak performance wherever you are - and often outpaces the Steam Deck and new Steam Deck OLED in terms of frame-rate. Asus has also nailed the software side of the equation, with the Armoury Crate app serving as a launcher and mobile control centre.

The Asus ROG Ally delivers impeccable gaming performance in an impressively portable device and is perfect for gamers that want to take their Steam, Origin, Epic Games Store, GOG and Xbox Store libraries with them on the go. The Ally comes with up to eight hours of battery life too, which will please those that can't get enough of Vampire Survivors - though of course more intensive AAA games will mean the Ally needs topping up more regularly.

Here's the Digital Foundry review of the ROG Ally, showing its relative performance to the Steam Deck.

Theo Litston

Theo is a content writer, editor and creator and loves nothing more than to share his passion for gaming with the world.

