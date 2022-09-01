This HP Omen 15 RTX 3070 gaming laptop is down to £1299 today

HP makes some of the best gaming laptops money can buy, and if you're after an RTX 3070-powered candidate for a sweet discount, look no further than the HP Omen 15-en1000ma. Amazon currently has it available for £1299, marking out a £300 discount on the laptop's usual £1599 list price.

Inside, it packs the power of an AMD Ryzen 7 5800H processor that should be well up to the task of breezing through productivity workloads, as well as also being a solid performer in gaming, too. Eight cores and 16 threads also means that those more intensive tasks should be dealt with rather well indeed, with plenty of cores and threads for those apps to take advantage of.

Alongside the powers of a Ryxen 7 5800H comes an Nvidia RTX 3070 GPU that should offer excellent performance at the laptop's 2560x1440 screen. If you prefer esports titles, you can take full advantage of that 165Hz refresh rate too.

You'll also have plenty of space to store games, given this HP Omen laptop features a 1TB NVMe SSD inside, and 16GB of DDR4 RAM also provides plenty of headroom for tasks like video creation - and you can upgrade this down the line to 32GB if you need even more memory.

It's also worth highlighting that this particular laptop features more of an understated look to it, with a frame that doesn't scream that it's a gaming laptop, and a good selection of ports including USB-C, USB-A and HDMI 2.1 that can be used for expansion.

For this price, this specific HP Omen laptop is a great choice, especially with that high-power combo of an RTX 3070 and the Ryzen 7 5800H chip inside, and a 1440p 165Hz display that should look excellent, too.