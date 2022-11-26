Save £270 on this Gigabyte M28U 4K 28 inch UHD monitor from Currys

Though a beefy PC and a nice keyboard goes a long way, it's all for nothing if you don't have good visuals. Your monitor may be the thing holding back your great rig. Being one of the best out there, Gigabyte have got you covered with a fantastic deal.

Over at Currys, you can catch this Gigabyte M28U 4K 28 inch UHD monitor for £270 cheaper than you normally would. There are so many great deals out there this Black Friday, so if you're looking to refresh other areas of your set up, check out this deal on a SteelSeries 7 gaming headset or this Razer Huntsman Mini Analog keyboard.

With a response time of 1ms and a refresh rate of 144Hz, this is a seriously impressive monitor capable of handling anything modern gaming can throw at it. This will allow you to get the most of your rig and enable 4K gaming.

It comes with built-in speakers, 4 USB 3.0 ports, 1 USB Type-C port and can even be wall mounted. This gives you a little bit of room to customize your experience. It even comes with both a display and HDMI 2.1 port. This is the type of monitor you should get if you don't want to swap it out in a year.

Though this is an excellent monitor, you want to make sure you have a rig worthy of the purchase. Pair it with a nice graphics card and a good CPU and you will have a setup capable of carrying you forward.

If you happen to be viewing this deal from the US, check out a similar deal on this Philips 288E2E 28 inch 4K monitor- now $215.99, which is down 20 per cent from it's usual $269.99 price tag on Amazon's US storefront.

