Save 42% with this Razer Huntsman Mini Analog on Amazon

A good keyboard is an absolutely necessary part of a good PC setup. This being said, it can often be overlooked for something flashier or newer. A solid keyboard will carry you through games and look pretty while doing. Luckily, Razer have a little bit of a knack for both.

Over on Amazon, you can grab the Razer Huntsman Mini Analog for 42 per cent cheaper than it's standard price. This is an excellent way of starting off a good gaming rig. Having a great look and surprising functionality, this is definitely a keyboard worth keeping an eye on.

As the "mini" in the name implies, this keyboard is an excellent choice for someone running out of desk space. Cutting off the numpad and giving a no nonsense approach to keys, this is perhaps the most efficient a standard keyboard can get.

Loaded with optical switches, this is both a tactile and strong keyboard, capable of giving fat inputs with pressure sensitive controls. Instead of giving a binary on/off switch, they give you a little room to customize your setup however you like.

As well as all of this, the keyboard is just incredibly pretty. With customizable RGB lights, modes, and functions, you can change the colour and presentation to match your room. If you need something a little understated, turn them down low and watch them glisten. If you really love the lights, crank them up and make them colorful.

If you happen to be viewing this deal from the US, check out this Razer BlackWidow TE Chrome V2 for just $98.80. This gives the keyboard for 29 per cent cheaper than usual.

