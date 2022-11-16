Black Friday Dell Deals 2022

This Black Friday 2022, it's likely we're going to be seeing a fair few deals on products from Dell. After all, they make quite the vast range of products, with everything from pre-built PCs to laptops and monitors too.

With such a wide range of products to choose from, it can be difficult to know exactly what to go for, but fear not, if you're unsure of what's going to be right for you, and more integrally, where to find the best deals, stay right here - we'll be updating this page when Black Friday offers begin to roll in.

As this a brand specific article, it arguably makes the most sense to do things by product category, so that's how it's going to be done!

Laptops

When we said the best Dell Black Friday deals, that also extends into marques that Dell is behind, such as Alienware, and for the most part, their top end gaming items are likely going to be under that banner. This comes first of all for laptops, and Alienware options usually provide an excellent blend of great performance and space-age design.

UK deals

US deals

Desktops

It's much the same story when it comes to desktop PCs. Most of the powerful, gaming-grade prebuilts Dell offer will come under the Alienware brand, and offer the usual space-age flourishes, alongside some pretty neat hardware.

UK deals

US deals

Monitors

Keeping in with some more Alienware related stuff, we've been seeing some solid discounts on Alienware monitors recently, outside of early Black Friday discounts. This, of course, bodes well for the upcoming weeks whn deals such as those we've found below, are likely to become more common.

UK deals

US deals

So, there you have it - that's some of the current best early Black Friday deals on Dell/Alienware laptops, desktops and monitors that we can find at the moment. When we get closer to the actual big day, expect this article to become a sea of deals - after all, that's what usually happens! They'll still be sorted by product type, so finding a deal on your favourite product should be simple.

Frequently Asked Questions

Of course, time and time again, there are going to be important questions about gaming headsets, not least if you're deciding to grab a new one. Below, we'll take you through a handful of key Qs with our two cents added to help you make a properly informed buying decision.

What Dell products does Digital Foundry recommend?

Truth be told, we've recommended a good selection of Dell and Alienware products over the years, and it's worth checking dedicated lists such as those for the best gaming monitors to understand what we've picked and why.

To be specific, we've recommended Dell's excellent XPS 13 and 15 laptops, as well as their S2721DGFA monitor which is our actually pick for the best gaming monitor. In addition, we've also picked out Alienware laptops and gaming monitors like the AW3423DW QD-OLED as top contenders in their respective categories.

What Dell deals do we expect to see?

As the month of November wear on and the big Black Friday weekend draws nearer, it would make sense for us to see more deals on Dell and Alienware products in general. To be more specific though, there is an expectation that major retailers (e.g. Amazon, Currys, eBuyer, Scan) will offer deals on a slew of Dell products, as they've begun to already, as well as for the deals that Dell has offered directly to continue on.