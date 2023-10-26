How to complete the Twilight Triumph and farm Lost Mementos in Destiny 2

The Lost Memento in Destiny 2 is a special item that applies a slick, one of a kind shader to weapons, but only if you can untangle a trio of secret objectives to complete the Twilight Triumph.

These hidden objectives can only be completed during the Festival of the Lost 2023. You'll need to do some prep first, but it's worth it to get one of the best looking cosmetics in the game.

To help you out before the festival ends, we've detailed how to complete the Twilight Triumph, and how to get and farm the Lost Momento in Destiny 2 below.

On this page:

How to complete the Twilight Triumph in Destiny 2 The Twilight Triumph is a Festival of the Lost 2023 specific triumph, meaning it can only be completed during this time frame. The objectives are intentionally vague, reading: ???

????? 0/100

??????? 0/25 That's not a whole lot to go on, but as usual the Destiny community responded, descending on this mystery like the swarm of sleuthing Guardians they are. The goals were quickly decoded and revealed to be: Complete the Fallen S.A.B.E.R. strike with the Clovis Bray mask on.

100 kills on Neomuna while wearing a Nimbus mask

Perform 25 finishers while wearing a Tormentor mask inside Legend Haunted Sectors The objectives aren't complex, though there is some preparation that needs to take place. Each of those masks will need to be collected and equipped before completing the objectives. For the Clovis Bray mask you must finish the Cryptozoologist Event Challenge. The objective for that challenge is to Use a Manifested Page to restore a chapter in 'Tales of the Forgotten - Vol. 3.' For the Nimbus mask you will need to do the Hocus Focusing challenge. This tasks you focusing on an Eerie Engram, which you can do with Eva in exchange for the Engram and some candy. Finally, the Tormentor mask requires the Heads Will Roll challenge. This can be a bit of a grind; you'll need to defeat 100 Headless Ones in Haunted Sectors. Once you collect all the masks and complete all the objectives of the Twilight Triumph, you will be awarded one Lost Memento. To equip the Lost Momento you must shape or reshape a weapon, and equip it in the Momento slot. Once it is equipped you then need to get that weapon up to level 30. Doing so will enable legendary shader called Twilight Keepsake for that weapon.

How to farm the Lost Memento in Destiny 2

So you've earned your first Lost Memento, and want to add that look to more weapons. We've got good news and bad news.

The good news is earning the Lost Memento for the first time enters it into the Festival of the Lost loot pool, and it can now drop randomly from Eerie Engrams. Just make sure you are opening the Engrams in their base form, and not focusing them first.

The bad news is the drop rate is extremely low. You will likely need to open a lot of Eerie Engrams to get more Lost Mementos.

Haunted Lost Sectors are your source for Eerie Engrams. You can grind through either the regular or Legend versions. Regular is much easier, and has chance to drop an Eerie Engram at the end. However, you should strongly consider focusing on the Legend difficulty. This is more difficult, but will always award an Eerie Engram upon completion.

Keep completing the Haunted Lost Sectors, keep cashing in those Eerie Engrams, and eventually you should accumulate some more Lost Mementos to add to your favourite crafted weapons.