Dell Summer Sale: Get discounts on gaming laptops, desktops, and monitors

Dell has been making some of the best computer products for nearly 40 years now, so it's always a good place to go and look for a new laptop, monitor, PC or component when you're in the market for one.

And there's no better time to get a new Dell product than now during their Summer Sale, where you can find big discounts on lots of different Dell products, including Dell's Inspiron and Alienware brands. We've highlighted a few products down below we think are worth picking up before the sale ends on the 21st June 2022, down below.

G15 Gaming Laptop

The G15 is Dell's main non-Alienware gaming Laptop and offers a very solid gaming performance without all the frills. The model we recommend has an AMD Ryzen 5000 H-Series processor, and an NVIDIA GeForce 3060 graphics card which will deliver great performance on the 1080p FHD screen. The panel is 120Hz instead of 144, but that's still smooth enough to compete in any game. Despite not being an Alienware product, the G15 also gets use of Alienware Command Centre software so you can tailor the laptop's hardware and software for each and every game you play. You can save £200 on the 3060 G15 right now in the sale.

Dell G15 Gaming Laptop (RTX 3060)- £949 from Dell store (Was £1,149)

Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition

If you are looking for something from Alienware and want a full upgrade to your PC, then this Aurora Ryzen Edition PC is a great option now it is reduced by over £400. Packed inside the sleek and striking design is an AMD Ryzen 7 5800X CPU and an RTX 3070 GPU, along with a 512GB NVMe M.2 PCIe SSD, 1TB 7200RPM SATA drive, 16GB of RAM, and Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. It's a premium price to pay, but you get premium components in an easy-to-mod case, without having to assemble it yourself. And it's an even better deal now it's down to £1,824.

Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition (RTX 3070)- £1,824 from Dell store (Was £2,249)

Dell 27-inch Curved Gaming Monitor

If you're buying a new PC or laptop, a new monitor can help you make the most out of its performance, especially when gaming. Another good reason to pick up a new monitor is if you're looking to upgrade from 1080p gaming to 1440p gaming with your current PC. Whatever your reason for purchasing a new monitor, this 27-inch curved gaming monitor in the Dell sale is a solid choice. It has a native QHD resolution of 2560 x 1440 and refresh rates of 165 Hz via DisplayPort, and 144 Hz from HDMI. It also has AMD freesync so those of you with Ryzen GPUs can get extra smooth visuals. It's currently £25 off and has free delivery.

Dell 27 Curved Gaming Monitor – S2722DGM- £255 from Dell Store (Was £279)

Remember to have a look at the full range of deals in the Dell Summer Sale before the event ends tomorrow, the 21st of June, at midnight.

If you're willing to wait for some more deals on laptops, PCs, and more tech stuff then you'll be happy to know Amazon Prime Day is less than a month away now! Digital Foundry has a guide on the best PC deals to expect for Prime Day 2022, so keep an eye on that for when the sales start on the 12th of July. Finally, give the Jelly Deals Twitter a follow to keep updated on future sales events and the latest Prime Day news.