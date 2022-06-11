Deadly Premonition 2 sees surprise release on Steam

Deadly Premonition 2 - the long-awaited sequel to the Xbox 360 cult classic - is now available on Steam.

Debuting as a Switch exclusive in 2020, the surprise release was revealed during this year's Future Games Showcase.

The PC version offers several improvements on the console release - including higher resolution, reduced loading times and "improved performance overall".

Just as a well - the Switch version was noted for its "worse" performance over the original in our Deadly Premonition 2 review, and was subsequently patched to help improve its frame rate, as well as tweak its problematic transgender content.