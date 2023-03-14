If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Dead by Daylight dev's build-and-raid game Meet Your Maker out in April

Day 1 release on PlayStation Plus.

Matt Wales avatar
News by Matt Wales News Reporter
Published on

Dead by Daylight developer Behaviour Interactive has slapped a 4th April launch date on its first-person building and raiding game Meet Meet Your Maker, confirming that - alongside its PlayStation, Xbox, and PC retail release - it's coming to PlayStation Plus on day one.

Meet Your Maker whisks players (either solo or along with a co-op friend) to a post-apocalyptic wasteland where they're able to build their own maze-like outpost filled with devious traps and patrolling guards. Once the stage is (literally) set, that outpost is then hoovered up into the internet ether, whereupon other players can raid it in an attempt to best its challenge.

"Every outpost in Meet Your Maker requires you build a clear path from its entrance to the Genmat at its core," Behaviour Interactive explains in a post on the PlayStation Blog, "but nothing says this path should be easy to navigate... Twisting hallways, verticality, multiple branching corridors, and trap-filled dead ends are all great ways to confound raiders."

Watch on YouTube
Meet Your Maker - Day 1 Release Trailer.

As raiders win and fail, creators can keep tabs on their outpost's performance, iterating on its design if desired - especially useful given that rewards gained by successfully downing raiders can be used to expand or augment their building toolset.

Meet Your Maker launches for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC (via Steam) on 4th April, and will be available as part of PlayStation Plus' monthly games lineup on release day.

You're not signed in!

Create your ReedPop ID & unlock community features and much, much more!

Create account
Tagged With
Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author
Matt Wales avatar

Matt Wales

News Reporter

Matt Wales is a writer and gambolling summer child who won't even pretend to live a busily impressive life of dynamic go-getting for the purposes of this bio. He is the sole and founding member of the Birdo for President of Everything Society.

Comments
Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Explore our store
Eurogamer.net Merch