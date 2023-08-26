Dark and Darker is coming to mobile.

PUBG: Battlegrounds publisher Krafton has acquired the rights to bring the RPG to mobile devices, lauding the game's "potential and distinct creativity" and stating developer Ironmace had "tapped into something compelling".

"We've been watching Dark and Darker's potential and distinct creativity with great interest," said Rafael Lim, Krafton's senior head of publishing.

"From the genre to the setting of the overall IP, Dark and Darker tapped into something compelling with its existing PC release."

As for Ironmace's current legal battle with Nexon? A Krafton representative told our friends at GamesIndustry.biz that it was "monitoring any judicial decisions as a third party".

As Victoria previously explained, the Korean developer behind the mediaeval looter Dark and Darker had its office searched after allegations the studio created its game with stolen code.

Back in August 2021, a former Nexon employee was allegedly reported for leaking company data and assets while they were working from home during the Covid-19 pandemic. This employee - known as Leader A - was heading up development of a project dubbed "P3". However, after allegedly being caught leaking "thousands" of the project's file, Leader A was fired from Nexon.

Since then, Ironmace was served a cease and desist letter and DMCA takedown by Nexon, something the developer said is "based on distorted claims". As a result, Dark and Darker was removed from Steam. It then used ChatGPT to try and prove it hasn't infringed any copyright claims.

Now, however, Dark and Darker is back online, albeit in early access, with Ironmace having opted to create its own launcher, known as Blacksmith, and sell the game directly from its own website and via digital storefront Chaf Games. Ironmace's also currently fighting another battle, this one with its own cheaters.