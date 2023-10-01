Dark and Darker sets Wardens running with this one-day-only anniversary event

It's been exactly a year since Dark and Darker ran its very first playtest, and to celebrate, developer Ironmace is running a special in-game community event today.

For one day only, Wardens will be "running around the dungeons full of treasure", so players – of which there are now 460,000, according to Ironmace – are invited to "try their luck and catch one".

Let's Play Dark and Darker - TRY NOT TO DIE! Dark and Darker Steam Next Fest Demo.

"Time flies! It has been a year since QA Playtest 1," Dark and Darker Discord admin Graysun announced (thanks, PCGN).

"Our tavern has grown from a few hundred users to a base camp of 460,000 in just one year! We have had some ups and downs this past year, but it has been an amazing journey, and it is only possible because of your support.

"To celebrate, on Sunday, 1st October we will be having an in-game community event," the statement adds. "Some Wardens will be running around the dungeons full of treasure, try your luck and catch one!"

To get involved, players are encouraged to jump onto the Dark and Dark Discord and head to Channels and Roles, where you can grab the "exclusive" Bounty Hunter role. From there, the No Access channel will update you on "upcoming information regarding the event".

Players can also pick up a real-life plushie of tavern hound Otto between now and the end of the month, too. The plush will set you back $30 – there's no localised pricing as yet, I'm afraid – with shipping commencing in January 2024.

ICYMI, Dark and Darker is coming to mobile. PUBG: Battlegrounds publisher Krafton has acquired the rights to bring the RPG to mobile devices, lauding the game's "potential and distinct creativity" and stating developer Ironmace had "tapped into something compelling".

Earlier this month, Dark and Darker had to make changes to its login server to better protect itself against a "concerted DDoS attack".