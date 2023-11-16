First Dark and Darker Mobile gameplay shown at G-Star 2023

PUBG publisher Krafton has revealed more information on the mobile version of Dark and Darker, along with the first gameplay reveal.

Dark and Darker Mobile was first announced by Krafton in August, once the game finally launched into early access after months of legal battles between developer Ironmace and publisher Nexon.

Visitors to G-Star 2023, an exhibition held in South Korea which runs from today to 19th November, are able to play a demo of the game. Krafton has uploaded gameplay footage from the demo for those who aren't able to attend - you can watch it below.

Dark and Darker Mobile Demo Gameplay Walkthrough Video

The mobile version of Dark and Darker will be a condensed version of the game, with five classes (fighter, barbarian, ranger, rogue, and cleric) available for players to choose from compared to the PC version's eight. It sounds like it'll learn heavily into the PvPvE features, as a magnetic field called the Darkswarm will slowly force players and other dangers together while they loot dungeons.

"We believe that Dark and Darker Mobile will resonate with mobile players by capturing the spirit of the PC version with engaging survival mechanics, immersive exploration, and intense extraction gameplay," senior head of publishing at Krafton Rafael Lim said in a statement alongside the gameplay reveal at G-Star 2023.

Development of Dark and Darker Mobile is being handled by Krafton subsidiary Bluehole Studio, which focuses on MMORPGs. The game is currently slated for a 2024 release.