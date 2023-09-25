If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Cyberpunk 2077 Update 2.0 and Phantom Liberty install sizes revealed

Plus SSDs only on PC.

offical phantom liberty dlc promo image with a female v holding a pistol on a red background
Image credit: CD Projekt Red
News by Ed Nightingale Deputy News Editor
Published on

CD Projekt Red has confirmed the install size for Cyberpunk 2077 expansion Phantom Liberty and noted the recent Update 2.0 is required for install.

The size varies depending on platform across both the update and the expansion.

Phantom Liberty will release tomorrow (26th September), so it's recommended to download the update in advance.

Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty — Official Cinematic TrailerWatch on YouTube

The download sizes are as follows:

Update 2.0:

  • PC: ~33 GB
  • PS5: ~38 GB
  • Xbox Series X/S: ~52 GB

Phantom Liberty:

  • PC: ~24 GB
  • PS5: ~33 GB
  • Xbox Series X/S: ~38 GB

The expansion stars Idris Elba and takes place in a new area of Night City that's accessible about two thirds of the way through the main game.

CD Projekt has recommended starting a new game with Update 2.0 before embarking on the expansion story. That's due to the number of changes made to the overall gameplay experience, including a new perk tree and vehicle combat.

And if you're playing on PC, note that only SSDs are supported. Requirements can be found in the post below.

"Phantom Liberty is a remarkable expansion, and a bittersweet end for Cyberpunk 2077," reads our Eurogamer Phantom Liberty impressions.

"The expansion is an instant recommendation if you enjoy the universe, and a strong invitation to replay Cyberpunk 2077 from scratch. It has taken years of major patches to finally get here, but in its final form, CD Projekt Red's Night City is really quite special."

About the Author
Ed Nightingale

Deputy News Editor

Comments
