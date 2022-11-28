Cyber Monday gaming deals 2022: best sales, discounts and offers

Cyber Monday gaming deals 2022: best sales, discounts and offersFind today's best Cyber Monday gaming deals including consoles, games and accessories.
Goodbye, Black Friday deals and hello, Cyber Monday deals! That's right, the Cyber Monday 2022 sale starts today and it comes bearing a fresh new batch of online deals for just one day only. This means you won't have long to decide what to buy, so you may want to snap up those bargains as soon as possible, because they may not be in stock for long, or as cheap again for a long time. AO, Currys, John Lewis and Very have some epic Cyber Monday sales under way today. The Amazon Cyber Monday sale is also in full swing with thousands of offers to shop. On this page, we are regularly updating our list of top gaming deals as new Cyber Monday deals go live - so you can start shopping the best Cyber Monday deals right now.
Whether you're buying a new controller, some cheap games, or even a new Xbox Series S/X, PlayStation 5 or Nintendo Switch console, our guide to the best Cyber Monday gaming deals will help you find what you need.
And if you haven't already, make sure you bookmark this page and follow our Jelly Deals Twitter page to keep up with even more of the latest Cyber Monday deals.
Today's best Cyber Monday deals
UK
Xbox Controller Black - £34.99 from Amazon UK (was £55)
Spider-Man Miles Morales on PS5- £25 from Very
Grab one of the best Spider-Man games at a bargain price of only £25.
Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart on PS5 - £35 from Very
This is an excellent price for one of the best PS5 games, so grab it while you can.
Xbox Series S console- £189 from Currys (was £249)
Net Microsoft's digital only Xbox Series S for under £190.
Nintendo Switch console with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe- £259.99 from Very
The classic Black Friday Switch bundle is back! This bundle features a standard Switch console with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and 3 months of Nintendo Switch Online.
Nintendo Switch OLED Console with Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet- £329 from Very (was £389)
Grab both of the latest Pokemon games with a white Switch OLED console and save yourself £60.
Nintendo Switch OLED Console with Nintendo Switch Sports- £299 from Very (was £342)
Get a white Switch OLED console with Nintendo Switch Sports for under £300.
|
PS5 DualSense Wireless Controller - £39.99 from Very (was £59.99)
Save 35 per cent on a new PS5 controller for your next-gen console.
|
Meta Quest 2 128GB - Resident Evil 4 Bundle - £349.99 from Amazon (was £399.99)
Get £50 off this VR headset bundle which includes the new Resident Evil 4 VR and Beat Saber.
512GB Samsung Evo Select - £38 at Amazon (was £60)
|
Fifa 23 and DualSense controller deal - £69.99 from Amazon (was £99.99)
Save £30 on this bundle that features a PS5 controller and download code for the latest Fifa game.
|
Mario Strikers: Battle League Football on Nintendo Switch - £29 at Amazon
Score over £20 worth of savings and join Mario and the gang in a game of chaotic footy.
|
Splatoon 3 on Nintendo Switch - £36.99 at Amazon
The latest game in the Splatoon franchise is 26 per cent off.
|
Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 on Xbox and PlayStation - £57 at Currys
Save £5 on the latest CoD game.
|
Sony Bravia A80JU 55 inch 4K Ultra HD HDR OLED TV- £998 (was £1,399)
Save almost £400 on this Digital Foundry recommended TV for 4K HDR gaming.
|
Samsung Odyssey G7 27 inch QHD curved gaming monitor- £409 at Amazon UK (was £549.99)
Save £131 on this excellent monitor with super fast response times and refresh rates.
|
Crucial P5 Plus 1TB - £95 at Amazon (was £132)
Save £37 on this internal solid state drive.
|
HP Victus 16 inch gaming laptop- £849 from Currys (was £1,249)
This speedy and wallet-friendly laptop features a 144Hz display, RTX 3060 and 8GB of RAM.
|
Seagate Expansion Card for Xbox Series X/S 1TB - - £185 from Very (was £220)
Save £35 and increase your game storage with the official SSD for Microsoft's next gen console.
US
Where to find the best Cyber Monday deals
Cyber Monday is super competitive, with retailers scrambling to offer the lowest prices possible and changing deals throughout the event. It's worth shopping around to compare discounts to ensure you are getting the cheapest price. We've included a list of retailers below that are known to offer some of the best Cyber Monday gaming deals.
UK
US
PlayStation Cyber Monday deals 2022
PS5 stock is present over Cyber Monday. There are currently no discounts on either the digital or disc console, but there is a slew of PS5 bundles popping up at retailers like Currys, Very and Game. There's also lots of discounts on PS5 and PS4 games. You can also land some 'solid' deals on storage like PS5 compatible SSDs and external HDDs. There's also been discounts on PS5 DualSense controllers and other PS5 accessories.
PS Plus has now merged with PS Now and subscriptions are currently being sold exclusively on the PS Store. You might be able to land discounts on a PS gift card that you can use towards a PS Plus subscription.
You should bookmark our guides for PS5 Cyber Monday deals and PS4 Cyber Monday deals, as we'll be updating them with the best deals during the event. If you're trying to get your hands on a PS5 console today, we'd recommend keeping an eye on our PS5 stock updates and following Jelly Deals on Twitter.
PS5 Cyber Monday deals 2022
UK Black Friday PS5 Deals
US Black Friday PS5 Deals
PlayStation Plus Cyber Monday deals 2022
UK
|
£38 PlayStation Gift Card for PlayStation Plus Essential offer- £34.20 on Amazon
Save £3.80 aka 10 per cent on a £38 PS Store gift card to use towards the PS Plus Essential offer on the PS Store up until 28th November.
|
£63 PlayStation Gift Card for PlayStation Plus Extra offer- £56.70 on Amazon
Save £6.30 (10 per cent) on a £63 PS Store gift card to use towards the PS Plus Extra offer on the PS Store, which ends on 28th November.
|
£75 PlayStation Gift Card for PlayStation Plus Premium offer- £63.68 on Amazon
Save £11.32 (10 per cent) on a £75 PS Store gift card to use on the PS Plus Premium offer on the PS Store. PS Store offer is valid until 28th November.
|
Various discounted PS Store gift cards at ShopTo
Buy various discounted PS Store gift cards on ShopTo to use towards a PlayStation Plus offer.
PS4 Cyber Monday deals 2022
UK
US
|
FIFA 23 - $27 from Amazon
|
Elden Ring - $35 from GameStop
|
Horizon Forbidden West - $35 from Walmart
|
WWE 2K22 - $17 from Amazon
Xbox Cyber Monday deals 2022
Surprisingly, we've seen a huge discount on the Xbox Series S this Cyber Monday, dropping to as low as £189. There have also been some small discounts on the Xbox Series X. You can also shop plenty of great deals on software and accessories. We've listed some of our favourite Xbox Cyber Monday deals below, and you can find even more in our Xbox Cyber Monday guide.
UK
Xbox Series X - £439.00 from BT
Take advantage of this £10 saving on a popular console.
Xbox Series S, 512 GB with Wireless Controller - £199.99 from John Lewis (saving £50)
Grab a great discount on a popular console.
Fifa 23 on Xbox Series X - £49 from Amazon
Score a £21 saving on Fifa 23.
Gotham Knights on Xbox Series X - £29.85 from Base
Grab a £30 saving on Gotham Knights.
Elden Ring digital download - £42 from ShopTo (was £50)
Grab an £8 discount on a digital download code for one of the most challenging games of the year.
|
Seagate Expansion Card for Xbox Series X/S 1TB - £185 from Very (was £220)
Save £35 and increase your game storage with the official SSD for Microsoft's next gen console.
Xbox Series S, £10 GAME Gift Card, and England Bucket Hat - £199.99 from GAME
Grab a great discount, extra money, and a new hat.
US
Xbox Series S console - $249.99 from Microsoft Store (was $299.99)
If you've been waiting for a good deal on a Series S, you need to grab this now.
Xbox Controller Robot White - $39 from Amazon US (was $59.99)
Pick up an extra Xbox controller for $20 less.
Tiny Tinas Wonderlands: Next Level Edition - $35 from (was $70)
This excellent spin-off from the Borderlands series is enjoying a massive 50% discount.
Fifa 23 on Xbox Series X - $35 from Amazon (was $70)
See dealSave $16 on the latest Fifa game.
Red Ded Redemption 2 on Xbox One - $27 from Amazon
This may have come out all the way back in 2018, but this it's still one of the best games to play.
Madden NFL 23 on Xbox Series X - $30 from Amazon (was $70)
NFL fans can save over $20 on the latest game in the Madden series
Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga on Xbox One - $29 from Amazon (was $50)
Journey to a galaxy far far away in Lego's newest Star Wars adventure.
Nintendo Switch Cyber Monday deals 2022
Whether you're looking for the standard Nintendo Switch, a shiny new Switch OLED, a Switch Lite console, or perhaps some extra storage and cheap Switch games, you'll be sure to find something this Cyber Monday. We're gathering all the best Nintendo Switch Cyber Monday deals including cheap Switch bundles, games, powerbanks and micro SD cards.
UK Black Friday Switch Deals
Pokemon Violet - £40 from ShopTo
Pokemon Scarlet - £40 from ShopTo
Nintendo Switch OLED Console with Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet- £329 from Very (was £389)
Get both of the latest Pokemon games with a Switch OLED console and net a saving of £60.
Pokemon Shining Pearl - £28 from The Game Collection
Pokemon Brilliant Diamond - £30 from The Game Collection
Nintendo Switch console with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe- £259.99 from Very
Get a standard Switch console with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and 3 months of Nintendo Switch Online for £259.99.
Nintendo Switch OLED Console with Nintendo Switch Sports- £299 from Very (was £342)
Get Nintendo Switch Sports with a white Switch OLED console and net a saving of £60.
Splatoon 3 - £37 from Amazon UK
Nintendo Switch Sports - £29.99 from Amazon UK (was £40)
US Black Friday Switch Deals
Special Edition Animal Crossing Switch - $300 from Dell
Comes with a $35 Dell PROMO eGift Card that is sent within 20 days
Nintendo Switch console with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe bundle- $299.99 from Walmart
This bundle features a Nintendo Switch console, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and 3 months of Nintendo Switch Online.
Pokemon Legends: Arceus (Physical Copy) - $47.80 from Walmart
The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening - $30 from Walmart (was $60)
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild - $30 from Target (was $40)
Mario Strikers Battle League - $50 from Amazon US (was $60)
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe - $48 from Best Buy (was $60)
NBA 2K23 (Digital Code) - $27 from Amazon (was $60)
NBA 2K23 Michael Jordan Edition (Digital Code) - $50 from Amazon (was $100)
Bayonetta 3 - $51 from Amazon US (was $60)
SD card Cyber Monday deals 2022
There are some fantastic deals on SD cards right now including this 512GB Samsung micro SD for less than £40 from Amazon. Take a look at more deals below.
Today's best Black Friday SD Card deals
UK
US
VR headset Cyber Monday deals 2022
Below you will find some of the best Cyber Monday deals for VR headsets including £50 off a Meta Quest 2 with Resident Evil 4 and Beat Saber.
UK
|
Vive Pro Full Kit- £719 at HTC Vive Store (was £919)
Vive pro headset, controllers, sensor boxes, plus 12 months Viveport infinity subscription and a Free Racket Sports Set worth over £170
|
Meta Quest 2 128GB - Resident Evil 4 Bundle- £349 at Amazon (was £400)
128GB Meta Quest 2 headset with 2 controllers, Beat Saber and Resident Evil 4.
|
Meta Quest 2 256GB - Resident Evil 4 Bundle- £429 at Amazon (was £500)
256GB Meta Quest 2 headset with 2 controllers, Beat Saber and Resident Evil 4.
US
|
Meta Quest 2 128GB - Resident Evil 4 Bundle- $350 at Amazon
128GB Meta Quest 2 headset with 2 controllers, Beat Saber and Resident Evil 4.
|
Meta Quest 2 128GB - Resident Evil 4 Bundle- $350 at Best Buy
128GB Meta Quest 2 headset with 2 controllers, Beat Saber and Resident Evil 4.
|
Meta Quest 2 256GB - Resident Evil 4 Bundle- $430 at Amazon
256GB Meta Quest 2 headset with 2 controllers, Beat Saber and Resident Evil 4.
|
Playstation - VR Marvel's Iron Man VR Bundle- $200 at Best Buy (was $215)
includes PlayStation VR headset, PlayStation Camera, PlayStation Camera adaptor, 2 PlayStation Move motion controllers, Marvel’s Iron Man VR Voucher, and PlayStation VR Demo Collection 3 voucher.
|
HP Reverb G2 Virtual Reality Headset- $299 at HP (was $599)
Comes with the VR Headset, 6m headset cable for desktop and mobile PC’s, 2 motion controllers, 1 DisplayPort to mini-DisplayPort adapter, USB-C to A adaptor, 1 Power Adapter.
Mobile phone Cyber Monday deals 2022
Although not strictly gaming, you can find some excellent Cyber Monday deals on phones right now, most of which are suitable for mobile gamingUK
|
Google Pixel 6a- $299 at Best Buy (was $449)
|
iPhone 13- $729 at Walmart (was $829)
|
Google Pixel 7- $499 at Best Buy (was $599)
|
Google Pixel - $749 at Best Buy (was $899)
|
Mint Mobile: 3 months free with any 3 month plan
Already got a phone but want to save on your data plan? Mint is giving you 3 months for free with any new 3 month plan.
Standing desk Cyber Monday deals
If you're looking for a standing desk this Cyber Monday, you can find some excellent savings below from brands like Flexispot, Fezibo and more.UK
|
Kaimeng Electric Height Adjustable Desk with 140 cmx70 cm Desktop- £200 at Amazon (was £225)
|
Ergomaker Electric Height Adjustable Standing Desk- £176 at Amazon (was £220)
|
Flexispot Comhar All-in-One Standing Desk EG8- £300 (was £450)
|
Flexispot Standing Desk 48 x 24 Inches- $190 at Amazon (was $250)
|
Flexispot Standard Standing Desk (E1)- from $160 (was $290)
|
Remi Laminate Standing Desk- $400 at Fully (was $500)
Best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals from last year
From storage deals on micro SD cards and SSDs to VR headsets and cheap Nintendo Switch bundles, here are the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals from last year.
|
Nintendo Switch console with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and 3 months NSO - £259.99
We expect this popular Nintendo Switch deal to make a comeback this year. At some points during Cyber Monday, this cheap Switch bundle even dipped to an incredibly low price of £229.99.
|
400GB SanDisk Ultra Micro SD card
This went down to just £33 during Black Friday.
|
Crucial P2 1 TB SSD
This internal SSD was down to just £63.
|
Sandisk Extreme 1TB portable SSD
You could pick up this rugged portable for only £100.
|
Adata XPG Gammix S70 blade 2TB
This SSD was reduced down to just £204.16.
|
Oculus/ Meta Quest 2 128GB VR Headset
You could save £50 on the Oculus Quest 2 during Black Friday.
|
Logitech G432 gaming headset
This budget-friendly headset became even more affordable over Black Friday at just £29.
|
Razer Nari Ultimate gaming headset
The wireless option had its price slashed to its lowest price yet: £79.98.
|
Logitech G Pro X wired gaming headset
You could save over £50 in last year's Black Friday sale.
How do I get the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals?
Set a budget
Black Friday and Cyber Monday can be quite overwhelming due to retailers offering deals left, right, and centre. If you're hunting for deals on specific products, you can always create an Amazon wishlist or bookmark some product pages so that you can head right to them during the event. Most importantly, you'll want to set yourself an overall budget. You could also decide a price that you'd be willing to pay and think about what you'd consider a good discount.
Some products might actually be cheaper prior to Black Friday and Cyber Monday, so we recommend keeping track of prices in the lead up to the event to help you stretch your budget further. You could log prices on a spreadsheet or simply jot it down in your phone so that you can compare savings.
Check product reviews
There's no easy way to tell if a review is genuine or not, and it's a little known fact that some reviews are purposely written to persuade you to buy the product. We recommend reading reviews from various sites to see if the opinion differs and to read more than just the top few reviews. Outside of retailer websites, we recommend checking out Digital Foundry, who have vigorously tested and reviewed lots of PC hardware and other gaming peripherals, from premium end products to budget-friendly options. Their fountain of knowledge and expertise can be found here at Eurogamer and they also cover deals over on Twitter @DealsFoundry.
Use Item Filters
If you’re looking at the deals on Amazon’s Main Black Friday and Cyber Monday page or any other retailer like Currys, John Lewis, Very and Argos, then using the filters on the left hand side of the page can make it easier to find what you're looking for, whether it's searching for products under a certain price or discount. Sometimes you can even filter by the product's review rating.
Check Amazon Lightning Deals and other Flash Deals
If you're specifically shopping at Amazon throughout Black Friday and Cyber Monday, we recommend checking out their Lightning Deals. There's usually a limited number of items included in the deal and they will normally sell out before the time limit is reached if it's an exceptionally good deal. You'll need to be quick if you want to snap up some of these incredibly good bargains, so we recommend that you regularly check Amazon’s Prime Day Lightning Deals page whenever you can.
You can also sign up to email newsletters and allow notifications from retailers so that you'll be alerted when a flash deal starts.
What is Black Friday and Cyber Monday?
Black Friday is one of the biggest shopping holidays of the year and takes place in-store and online across a wide variety of retailers. The shopping extravaganza features heavily discounted products, including gaming and tech gadgets that are down to their lowest ever prices. Black Friday is traditionally a US sales holiday that marks the end of Thanksgiving and the start of the Christmas shopping season. UK Black Friday sales first started when Amazon decided to introduce it in 2010. Due to its huge success, many other countries now participate in the Black Friday sales.It is followed by Cyber Monday, another huge online sale offering a slew of deals across tech, gaming and an abundance of electronics.
When is Black Friday and Cyber Monday?
This year Black Friday is being held on the 25th November 2022. The sales event takes place the day after Thanksgiving and commences on the last Friday of November each year.
Cyber Monday takes place on Monday 28th November.
How long does Black Friday and Cyber Monday last?
Officially, Black Friday is a one day sales event, however select retailers will announce or even start their early Black Friday deals from the beginning of November. Black Friday deals will also carry on through what's known as "Black Friday weekend", followed by a one day sale called "Cyber Monday".
Why is it called Black Friday?
Over the years, there have been a quite a few different Black Friday "origin" stories. The earliest use was in 1869, when two investors drove up the price of gold and caused a stock market crash. It was later used in the 1950s by factory owners, who used the term "Black Friday" to describe the turmoil after employees called in sick on the day after Thanksgiving. In the 1960s, lots of surburban tourists would swarm to Philadelphia to begin their holiday shopping and attend the annual Army-Navy football game. It apparently caused such a headache for Philadelphia police officers that they named it "Black Friday".
Over the years, there were attempts to rename the event "Big Friday", however, it never stuck. Black Friday as we know it today actually came about in the 1980s, and referred to businesses being 'in the black', aka in profit, after one of the busiest shopping holidays of the year.
Make sure to bookmark this page to stay in the loop. In the meanwhile, you can find plenty more Black Friday deals over on our Jelly Deals Twitter page!