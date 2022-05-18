Creaks developer unveils "hand-crafted" dystopian adventure Phonopolis

Creaks developer unveils "hand-crafted" dystopian adventure PhonopolisWill be "multiplatform" release, including PC.
Amanita Design - the developer behind the acclaimed likes of Samorost, Machinarium, Creaks, and last year's surreal horror Happy Games - has unveiled its latest project: "hand-crafted" dystopian adventure Phonopolis.
Phonopolis, which makes use of actual corrugated cardboard sets and a 12fps stop-motion animation style inspired by classic animated films, casts players as Felix, a thoughtful young man who must try and stop the titular city's authoritarian leader from playing the Absolute tone - an occurrence that would effectively cause Felix and his fellow citizens to lose their humanity.
What follows is a story-driven puzzle adventure encompassing "relatable, real-world themes", including manipulation and individualism. That doesn't mean it'll be heavy going, though; Amanita says Phonopolis will explore its subject matter in a "playful and light-hearted" way.
Beyond the fact it'll feature a soundtrack by Samorost 3 and Machinarium composer Tomáš Dvořák, there's unfortunately not much else to report about Phonopolis just yet.
There's no hint of a release date, and although it's been confirmed as a "multiplatform" title, only a Steam release has been announced so far. Hopefully we'll hear more soon!
Will you support Eurogamer?
We want to make Eurogamer better, and that means better for our readers - not for algorithms. You can help! Become a supporter of Eurogamer and you can view the site completely ad-free, as well as gaining exclusive access to articles, podcasts and conversations that will bring you closer to the team, the stories, and the games we all love. Subscriptions start at £3.99 / $4.99 per month.