Corsair's HS70 Pro wireless gaming headset is nearly half price at Currys

Corsair make some great PC hardware, and their headsets are no different. It can also be a challenge to buy a decent paid of wireless headphones on a budget, but Currys have decided to come through with an early Black Friday sale.

The Corsair HS70 Pro is a wireless 7.1 gaming headset that is currently nearly half price at Currys, where it's available for just £49.99.

This headset supports both 2.4GHz wireless and Bluetooth connections, so this is ideal for PC, Mac and PlayStation 4 and 5 users. And the detachable microphone is unidirectional and noise-cancelling, features you'd only see in headsets close to the HS70's original retail price.

There's also virtual 7.1 surround sound support that provides added depth and quality while you're either gaming or watching a movie. And there are a host of controls on the earcup which will help you take control whenever is needed. This includes a mic mute button and a volume dial.

This isn't a case of substance over syle though, as the cream coloured padded frame helps the headset stand out without being too garish like many gaming headsets. And the frame itself is made out of aluminium, providing both support and reducing the overall weight. This is very important given the built-in battery can last up to 16 hours, ensuring the headset won't instantly die on you during a long gaming session.

