Today’s Connections hint and answer on Thursday 25th April for 319

Whether you're commuting, procrastinating or finding five minutes to yourself, it's the perfect time to figure out the Connections answer for today 25th April.

If you haven't played it before, Connections challenges you to sort a group of 16 words into four groups where all of the words are well... connected. This connection could come from them sharing a similar meaning, being part of a place name, objects found in a kitchen or anything at all really!

While this may sound easy, the Connection groups each have a different level of difficulty - with Yellow being the easiest and Purple being the hardest. For this reason, working out today's Connection answer might be rather tricky. You may get one group straight away, but another might be a mystery to you. Thankfully we're here to help!

Originally developed during The New York Times game department's annual game jam, the beta version of Connections was released in June 2023. Since then it has become one of the most popular games The NYTimes has to offer, only beaten by Worlde. Though some connections have been made to the BBC's Only Connect program...

Hint for today's Connections answer Instead of jumping straight to the answer, let's start with some hints for today's Connections puzzle: Yellow - Let's get scientific.

- Let's get scientific. Green - The middle.

- The middle. Blue - Organise yourself with this system.

- Organise yourself with this system. Purple - Now you're speaking my BLANK.

Additional hint - Nucleus belongs in Green and Formula belongs in Blue. Remember - Yellow is the easiest group to find followed by Green and Blue, with Purple being the hardest set of words to connect. Connection words for 25th April Here's the words included in today's Connections puzzle - see if the clues above help you form a connection before we visit today's answer: Dropper Love Body Heart Sheet Center Sort Beaker Goggles Hub Nucleus Word Sign Formula Romance Cell

Connections answer for 25th April Without further ado, here's the Connections answer for today: Lab Equipment - Beaker, Dropper, Goggles, Microscope

Nexus - Center, Heart, Hub, Nucleus

Spreadsheet Terms - Cell, Formula, Sheet, Sort

BLANK Language - Body, Love, Romance, Sign Today wasn't a successful day, I mean 'Cell', 'Nucleus', and 'Microscope' could all have easily been connected. I think that's where I tripped up today, I made multiple connections but not the right ones. Image credit: The NYTimes