Colt Canyon and Bladed Fury are December's Xbox Games with Gold

Xbox Games with Gold still trundles on, and Microsoft has now confirmed December's titles for Xbox Live members as Colt Canyon and Bladed Fury

Colt Canyon is described as an "atmospheric and punchy" rogue-like shooter set in a pixel-art Wild West, where players can root and toot their way toward saving their kidnapped partner from ruthless bandits. "Take your gun and TNT," explains developer Retrific, "and shoot your way through a hostile canyon full of hidden treasures, weapons, obstacles and all kinds of bloodthirsty scum."

Eurogamer hasn't scanned a critical eye over Colt Canyon, but with a Very Positive rating over on Steam, the masses appear to think this one is pretty good!

Watch on YouTube Colt Canyon - Official Launch Trailer.

As for Bladed Fury, it's described as a classic 2D action game inspired by Chinese mythology, complete with a "traditional art style and sound design", albeit with a slightly surreal twist. It promises a "fluid combat experience, a high-octane combo system, and a plethora of ancient enemies and gods to destroy", and the Steam consensus is Very Positive.

Watch on YouTube Bladed Fury Trailer.

Colt Canyon will be available as part of Xbox Games with Gold from 1st to 31st December, and Bladed Fury appears from 16th December to 15th January. And if you haven't yet claimed November's Games with Gold titles, Praetorian - HD Remaster remains available until tomorrow, 30th November, and Dead End Job is available until 15th December.