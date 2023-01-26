Classic city builder remake Pharaoh: A New Era gets February release on PC

Pharaoh: A New Era - publisher Dotemu and developer Triskell Interactive remake of Impressions Games' classic Ancient-Egypt-themed city builder - finally has a launch date and is coming to PC on 15th February.

The original Pharaoh, which released in the hazy mists of 1999, gave players the opportunity whizz back through time and participate in 15 centuries of Ancient Egyptian history, coaxing their fledging nomad settlements into bustling cities in classic management sim style.

At first it's just a matter of constructing a logistically sound network of housing, roads, and simple amenities to satisfy citizens' needs, but soon considerations around the likes of economy, trade, health, agriculture, education, culture, religion, and warfare come into play.

Watch on YouTube Pharaoh: A New Era - Release Date Trailer.

Dotemu originally announced its Pharaoh remake in 2020 and now, after a bit of a delay, its launch is almost in sight. This spruced up version promises all 50+ playable campaign missions seen in the original and its subsequent Cleopatra: Queen of the Nile expansion, as well as a sandbox mode, plus a map and mission editor.

And as the launch trailer above attests, the whole thing has been given a bit of a modern makeover, with an updated soundtrack and an "Ultra HD" makeover for the original's already exceedingly atmospheric art. There's also a new UI, plus gameplay tweaks intended to bring the original experience up to "modern standards".

Pharaoh: A New Era will be available through Steam when it launches for PC on 15th February.