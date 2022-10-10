Choo-Choo Charles will arrive at platform Steam in two months

Choo-Choo Charles, the open-world survival horror train simulation game, will be out on PC in December.

You may remember the game from a year ago when it first appeared on the Steam store.

Developer Two Star Games announced the release date for Choo-Choo Charles over the weekend, with an accompanying trailer.

Choo-Choo Charles - Release Date Trailer.

The new trailer shows off a closer look at the gameplay. Quite appropriately, it opens with screams of "Charles!" and "I don't want to die!" from those fleeing from the titular evil spider train. From there, we're shown some of the train combat, on-foot stealthing and lockpicking.

The trailer also introduces Candice, John and Daryl, who aid the protagonist in upgrading their train and fighting Charles.

Two Star Games, run by solo indie dev Gavin Eisenbeisz, stated the game's initial release will be for PC only, but a release on consoles is "certainly on [his] radar".

I am equally excited and horrified by this game. It looks like a good laugh, but I have to echo what Wes wrote last year - trains shouldn't do this sort of thing. Thanks to Charles' spider-body, he can roam freely around the environment. That's just not natural for a train.

Choo-Choo Charles is scheduled for release on 9th December on Steam. Eisenbeisz wrote he can "safely say" the game will hit its release date, as its "well into its beta phase" and is nearly complete. Actually, maybe the scariest thing a train could do is arrive on time.