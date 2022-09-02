If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

CD Projekt to reveal "what's next" for Cyberpunk 2077 next week

Reboot.
Tom Phillips
Cyberpunk 2077 developer CD Projekt Red will reveal its plans for the future of the game next week, via a fresh livestream.

A "special episode" of the developer's Night City Wire video series will broadcast next Tuesday, 6th September at 4pm UK time.

Will this be when we finally get a glimpse of Cyberpunk 2077's long-awaited multiplayer component? Will we see a single-player expansion? Or is this just more hairstyles for V?

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners - Official NSFW Trailer.

CD Projekt has also said it will discuss its upcoming anime Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, which is headed to Netflix on 13th September.

This series is billed as a 10-episode collaboration between Cyberpunk 2077 developer CD Projekt and Japanese animation studio Trigger (Little Witch Academia, Kill la Kill) that tells the story of a street kid trying to survive in the technology and body modification-obsessed Night City.

CD Projekt previously said it had been working on Cyberpunk 2077's multiplayer "in parallel" with the main single-player game, and that it was treating it as "triple-A release".

But in May this year, CD Projekt said it had the "bulk of our development capacity" focused on Cyberpunk 2077's story expansion, which is expected to arrive in 2023.

The expansion will feature a "new storyline", CD Projekt has said, promising details "later this year". Next week then, hopefully?

