Cat Quest's back for some high seas RPG adventure in Pirates of the Purribean

Coming to PC and consoles next year.

Matt Wales avatar
News by Matt Wales News Reporter
Published on

Developer The Gentlebros' adorable quick-fire action-RPG series Cat Quest is back for a third open-world adventure, this time taking to the high seas in Cat Quest: Pirates of the Purribean, which is set to release on PC and consoles sometime next year.

The original Cat Quest released in 2017, sending players, in the role of a brave feline warrior, on a quest to save their kidnapped sister. It was a wonderfully refreshing thing, taking everything you'd expect from an action-RPG - real-time combat, dungeon crawling, and equipment progression - and turning it into a breezy, super-streamlined, pick-up-and-play package. It also had more cat puns than is probably legal.

A sequel arrived two years later, offering a slightly evolved take on the original's formula - most notably introducing dogs (and, yes, dog puns) - and now The Gentlebros is getting ready to do it all over again in Cat Quest: Pirates of the Purribean.

Cat Quest: Pirates of the Purribean announcement trailer.

This time around, players take on the role of a swashbuckling "purrivateer" as they explore the game's titular archipelago in search of the long-lost Northern Star treasure. It's a journey across land and sea that'll necessitate battle against the Pirate King and his hordes of Pi-rats, with The Gentlebros promising varied dungeons and biomes to investigate. There's also talk of a "newly refined combat system" featuring tighter attack combos and weapon swapping, and the whole thing can either be played solo or co-operatively with a friend in tow.

Cat Quest: Pirates of the Purribean doesn't have a release date yet but it'll be coming to PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, and Steam sometime in 2024.

Comments
