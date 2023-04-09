Castle of Shikigami 2 is getting a physical release on Switch later this year

Physical copies of Castle of Shikigami 2 on Switch will release later this year in the US and Europe.

Whilst Red Art Games stopped short of revealing when, exactly, the physical editions will be ready, in a press release the studio said that the "reworked" scrolling shooter – the 2021 PC version of which sits on a "positive" score on Steam – is set to come in 2023.

Castle of Shikigami 2 - Teaser Trailer.

"Castle of Shikigami 2 is a "story-driven bullet-hell shooting game that first appeared in arcades in 2003 and was later ported to home video game consoles such as the SEGA Dreamcast and Nintendo GameCube," the publisher teases.

"Twenty years after the release of the original Arcade version, the masterpiece Shoot ‘em Up Castle of Shikigami 2 has come back with brand new game modes and features!"

The Switch version features a "deep and dramatic storyline", brand new "New Entry" and "Dramatic Change" modes – the latter of which allows you to switch between characters – seven playable characters, a two-player mode, and brand-new translation from its native Japanese.

Additional details - including price and pre-order bonuses – will be shared "at a later date".