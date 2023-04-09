If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Castle of Shikigami 2 is getting a physical release on Switch later this year

"The masterpiece has come back with brand new game modes and features!"

Vikki Blake avatar
News by Vikki Blake Contributor
Published on

Physical copies of Castle of Shikigami 2 on Switch will release later this year in the US and Europe.

Whilst Red Art Games stopped short of revealing when, exactly, the physical editions will be ready, in a press release the studio said that the "reworked" scrolling shooter – the 2021 PC version of which sits on a "positive" score on Steam – is set to come in 2023.

Castle of Shikigami 2 - Teaser Trailer.

"Castle of Shikigami 2 is a "story-driven bullet-hell shooting game that first appeared in arcades in 2003 and was later ported to home video game consoles such as the SEGA Dreamcast and Nintendo GameCube," the publisher teases.

"Twenty years after the release of the original Arcade version, the masterpiece Shoot ‘em Up Castle of Shikigami 2 has come back with brand new game modes and features!"

The Switch version features a "deep and dramatic storyline", brand new "New Entry" and "Dramatic Change" modes – the latter of which allows you to switch between characters – seven playable characters, a two-player mode, and brand-new translation from its native Japanese.

Additional details - including price and pre-order bonuses – will be shared "at a later date".

You're not signed in!

Create your ReedPop ID & unlock community features and much, much more!

Create account
Tagged With
Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author
Vikki Blake avatar

Vikki Blake

Contributor

When​ ​her friends​ ​were falling in love with soap stars, Vikki was falling in love with​ ​video games. She's a survival horror survivalist​ ​with a penchant for​ ​Yorkshire Tea, men dressed up as doctors and sweary words. She struggles to juggle a fair-to-middling Destiny/Halo addiction​ ​and her kill/death ratio is terrible.

Comments
Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Explore our store
Eurogamer.net Merch