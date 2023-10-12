If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Bungie giving accidentally banned Destiny 2 players £40 worth of currency as an apology

"This error was determined as part of our auditing process."

A screenshot from Destiny 2's The Final Shape expansion showing a Hunter wielding a knife as part of the new Storm's Edge Super.
Image credit: Bungie
News by Ed Nightingale Deputy News Editor
Bungie has been unbanning Destiny 2 players who were accidentally banned and awarding them in-game currency as an apology.

A "small number" of players were inadvertently banned due to their accounts being flagged as having tampered with game client functionality.

These players are now being given 5000 Silver to use in the game, worth around £40.

Destiny 2: The Final Shape | Reveal Trailer

That's according to a message sent to the affected players, spotted by The Verge's Tom Warren.

"We sincerely apologise for what must have been a frustrating experience," reads the message.

"While the overwhelming majority of these detections are accurate, we discovered that in extremely rare cases this detection may be triggered through no fault of the player. This error was determined as part of our auditing process and we acted as quickly as possible to validate the issue and rescind the small number of inadvertent flags."

Destiny 2 players have been experiencing difficulties recently in the wake of DDoS attacks that took down servers. Issues included a variety of errors and bugs.

The game's next expansion, The Final Shape, is due out on 27th February next year.

