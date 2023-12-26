The best Boxing Day gaming deals 2023

The Boxing Day sales start today and this useful guide will help you can find the best gaming deals ahead of the January 2024 sales.

Boxing Day usually means eating leftovers, trying to figure out what to watch on TV, or just spending most of the day in bed, but while you do any of those you could also hop online and peruse the wide range of discounts and offers in the sales event.

Whether you're looking to buy a game to go with your new console, or perhaps you have a gift card to spend on some new gaming accessories or hardware, you can find out which retailers will be the best places to shop right here, and we have links to all of the retailers we've mentioned to help you get to the deals quicker.

When do Boxing Day gaming deals 2023 start?

The Boxing Day deals will start appearing straight after the 25th of December, so you can expect to see a full range of deals by Boxing Day afternoon. The deals will likely run for the next week until the New Year deals arrive, which we'll also be covering when the time comes.

Who will have the best Boxing Day gaming deals in 2023?

There will be lots of different retailers with excellent deals over Boxing Day. Some will have a wider range of products on sale, while other retailers will have more discounts on specific products so it's best to look around and compare.

In the UK, places like Amazon, Currys, and Very are good places to look for discounts on all kinds of tech and gaming products. Whether it be games consoles, PC accessories, or household appliances like washing machines and vacuum cleaners these giant retailers should have your bases covered. If you're looking for more specific gaming deals, Game is a good place to look for physical copies of the latest games, while PC gamers looking for an upgrade should check out Box, CCL and Overclockers for some discounted hardware.

In the US, Amazon and Best Buy is usually the go-to place for games, tech, and appliances. There will also be discounts on lots of products at Walmart and Target. If you want console games or gaming merchandise, GameStop is always a reliable place and will have discounts available. For those wanting some PC deals, Newegg has a huge range of PC components that regularly go on sale and that should be the same for Boxing Day.

Will there be deals on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch consoles during Boxing Day 2023?

Yes! With the release of the new PS5 Slim consoles, the 1TB Xbox Series S consoles, and large discounts on the Xbox Series S recently, we expect to see more deals on consoles for Boxing day. PS5 discounts aren't as common, but you can find good value PS5 bundles that come with extras. Xbox Series S consoles dropped down to under £190 before Christmas and the Series X went under £350, so we may see similar deals in the Boxing Day sales. And if you're after a Nintendo Switch OLED console, you can still grab this excellent Switch OLED and Mario Kart 8 bundle for under £300. Check the retailers down below to see what other Boxing Day gaming deals are waiting for you to snap up.

Here are the UK and US retailers you should head to for the Boxing Day sales 2023:

We hope you got the gaming accessories and other tech gifts you were hoping for this Christmas, and if you didn't then we hope we've helped you find something in the Boxing Day sales! Thanks to all our readers for your support over the year, and to our followers over on Jelly Deals Twitter. Have a great festive break and we'll be back with more money-saving deals in the new year!