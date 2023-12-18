These Christmas discounts have made the Xbox Series X and S consoles cheaper than ever

With only a week to go until Christmas, retailers are now having big sales on some great gaming gifts to help you get a last-minute present for someone.

As a result, both the Xbox Series X and Series S consoles can now be had for their lowest-ever prices on Amazon, thanks to a 29 and 26 per cent discount respectively:

The Xbox Series X is the flagship console, with a disc drive and 1 TB SSD compared to the Series S which is smaller, digital-only, and this version has a 512GB SSD. Both consoles, however, can have their storage expanded with the storage expansion cards from Seagate and WD_Black.

Whichever console you choose, your experience is greatly enhanced with Xbox Game Pass which gives you instant access to hundreds of games and exclusives as well as future day-one releases. You can get your first 2 weeks of Game Pass Ultimate for £1 on the Microsoft Store, and you can find discounted Game Pass subscription codes at ShopTo.

If you want to find some more great Christmas deals on Xbox games and accessories to go with your console, you can check out our Xbox deals for December page to see what's on offer.

We've also got a big Christmas gift guide for gamers that you can use to find any last-minute present ideas with discounts on tech and gaming products from lots of different retailers. Be sure to follow Deals topic on Eurogamer using the tags down below, and the Jelly Deals Twitter account, to stay up-to-date on the best deals at the end of 2023.