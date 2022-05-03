Blizzard's rumoured Pokémon Go-like Warcraft project reportedly cancelled

Last month, Bloomberg's Jason Schreier tweeted that Blizzard was coming out of its "dry spell" and was set to release "a bunch of new games", with an accompanying link to tonight's mobile Warcraft announcement. Here, Schreier stated that this particular game was "one of two" mobile Warcraft projects in development.

Schreier then went into more detail about these games on ResetEra, saying: "Yup there are (at least) two Warcraft mobile games in development. One Pokémon Go, one other Clash-ish one. Heard good things about both."

However, it has now been confirmed that the Pokémon Go-like Warcraft game has in fact been cancelled.

On Friday, Jez Cordon from Windows Central tweeted: "For those DM'ing me about the Warcraft mobile games, I believe the Pokémon Go-like Warcraft game was actually cancelled a while ago. The one being announced next week is not Pokémon Go-like at all but sounds like it'll be pretty great from what I've heard."

In response to this tweet, Schreier later shared the following reply.

"Can confirm this - the Warcraft Pokémon Go game, one of the two mentioned in my first tweet, was cancelled earlier this year. The other one will be revealed next week."

Cordon went on to thank Schrier for confirming, stating it, "makes sense they'd end it, non-Pokémon PoGo-type games haven't done that well."

How do you feel about this news? Are you looking forward to Blizzard's upcoming reveal later (which can be watched by following this link here)? Let us know.