Blizzard notes Overwatch 2's review bombs but insists players say it's "in the best state it's ever been"

Blizzard has opened up about the impact Overwatch 2 "review bombers" have had on the team, acknowledging that the "dissatisfaction" stems from "the cancellation of the much larger component of PvE that was announced in 2019 [...] that Blizzard ultimately couldn't deliver".

In a statement posted to the game's official website, Aaron Keller said that while being review bombed "isn't a fun experience", the plan was to "move forward" by "adding to and improving Overwatch 2".

In less than 48 hours after its Steam debut, Blizzard's free-to-play hero shooter became Steam's "worst game of all time".

Despite peaking at around 75K players and amassing thousands of reviews, last week, the shooter leapt to the top of Steam's chart of the worst-received games after review bombers awarded it an aggregate user score of around 0.94, making it the "worst reviewed" game on Steam.

"Although being review-bombed isn't a fun experience, it's been great to see lots of new players jump into Overwatch 2 for the first time," Keller said. "Our goal with Overwatch 2 has been to make the game more accessible than ever for more people than ever before.

"If we can't turn back the clock, then what can we do? We can keep adding to and improving Overwatch 2. That is how we move forward," he summarised. "This means more maps, heroes, game modes, missions, stories, events, cool cosmetics, and features - an ever-expanding, evolving, and improving game. This is the future of Overwatch. One where we will continually create and innovate on what is making the game great now for the players who are playing now.

"We've heard from many of our core players that the game is in the best state it's ever been, and many have told us that it feels like we're really listening to their feedback and that this season is a culmination of that. It's so awesome to hear."

Earlier this month, we learned that the hooded figure that's recently been stalking the Overwatch community lately is none other than John Cena.

That's right – as part of its marketing plan to get us hyped for Overwatch 2's next update, Invasion, John Cena has been working with developer Blizzard to "interrupt" the streams of some of the community's biggest content creators with ominous warnings about the new Invasion update.