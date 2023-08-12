Overwatch 2 is now Steam's "worst game of all time"

It was only released on Steam two days ago, but Overwatch 2 is already breaking records, albeit probably not the ones Blizzard was hoping for. In just 48 hours, the free-to-play hero shooter has become Steam's "worst game of all time".

Despite peaking at around 75K players and amassing thousands of reviews, the shooter has leapt to the top of Steam's chart of the worst-received games after review bombers awarded it an aggregate user score of around 1.09, making it the "worst reviewed" game on Steam, according to Steam250's Hall of Shame.

Overwatch 2's 7 Biggest Changes - NEW CHARACTERS, MODES, MAPS & MORE!

Whilst the game's delayed arrival on Steam was a celebration for some, players have come en masse to leave scathing user reviews, complaining about all manner of things, from the lack of content, pricey cosmetic skins, and balance issues. Others are just annoyed it's not Team Fortress 2.

"I somehow purchased Overwatch 1 for $40, which Blizzard then deleted and created this predatory microtransaction simulator instead," reads one of the 70,000+ negative reviews. "It's the exact same game, but they removed all the stuff you paid full price for in Overwatch 1. If you played Overwatch 1 at launch, this is not only identical, it is the exact same game. Biggest cash grab of the 21st century."

"Welcome to Steam, Blizzard. Here are all the honest reviews," added another.

"Pros: it's free now, no battle.net launcher required, truly one of a kind game; even seven years later, there's nothing quite like it," started one review.

"Cons: Genuinely the most garbage community I have ever had the displeasure of interacting with. When trying to learn a new hero in Quick Play, or just trying to chill with friends, entire teams will counterpick you and trash-talk you constantly when you struggle.

"Clueless devs in charge of game balance. They will gigabuff characters seemingly at random, make several minor, irrelevant tweaks to others, all while characters that desperately need adjustment are ignored for multiple seasons."

After further complaints about counterpicking, premium content, and bugs, the review ends: "Overwatch will always be special to me which is why it’s so heartbreaking to see it suffer through greed and mismanagement. You might enjoy the game, but it’s no secret that the good days of Overwatch are long gone."

It brings the shooter's Steam rating in line with its user score on Metacritic, which currently sits at 1.4 following thousands of negative reviews there, too.

Last week we learned that the hooded figure that's recently been stalking the Overwatch community lately is none other than John Cena.

That's right – as part of its marketing plan to get us hyped for Overwatch 2's next update, Invasion, John Cena has been working with developer Blizzard to "interrupt" the streams of some of the community's biggest content creators with ominous warnings about the new Invasion update.