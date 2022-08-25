Black Friday Xbox deals 2022: Here's what to expect

Black Friday 2022 is taking place on 25th November 2022 and with it will be a number of great deals for Microsoft's flagship games platform. Whether you're looking for an Xbox Series X or S, accessories, an Xbox Game Pass subscription, or just some new games to play, there will be plenty of opportunities to save some money.

This guide will help you prepare for the best Xbox Black Friday deals plus highlight some of the top offers from last year's sale. It is also being updated in the lead up to Black Friday and throughout the mega annual sales event, so make sure to keep checking back for updates. Our Twitter page @Jelly_Deals is also worth following for the latest gaming and tech deals.

Black Friday Xbox Series X, Series S, One Console Deals

In terms of consoles, there was ample supply of the Xbox Series S in the UK, including a new Fortnite and Rocket League Bundle, featuring the Midnight Drive Pack, 1,000 V-Bucks, and 1,000 Rocket League credits at no extra cost. This bundle is still available from Amazon UK for £250. The Series X, on the other hand, was in short supply.

We should see more Xbox Series X stock this Black Friday as it has remained firmly in stock for the last few months. The console is still high in demand so you might be able to score a bundle, but there will probably be no major discounts. The Series S has, however, already been treated to the odd discount at Amazon and other retailers, so we may see more bundles and money off.

You can check our Series X stock checker page to find which UK and US retailers are selling it, or you can click on the links below.

UK

US

Black Friday Deals on Xbox Games

As expected the usual Ubisoft culprits were being discounted (Assassin's Creed, Watch Dogs, Immortals Fenyx Rising), alongside price drops for third party releases such as Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy and Far Cry 6.

Xbox continued its Black Friday sale all the way until 2nd December, where you could save up to 50 per cent on selected titles.

With so many games now making their way to Xbox Game Pass, we expect to see lots of Xbox Game Black Friday deals, we're also hopeful to see discounts on other top titles like Elden Ring.

Below are some of the titles included in last year's Black Friday sale. Some of which, might now be the same price, even cheaper, or on Game Pass.

UK

US

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Black Friday Deals

Last year, new subscribers could get their first month of Game Pass Ultimate for £1 directly from Microsoft. Those specifically looking for the PC Game Pass subscription could get three months for £1. For returning customers, the same 3-month pass was available at the discounted price of £13.85 (usually £24.95).

Microsoft tends to offer this deal every so often throughout the year, so we expect to see a similar promotion this Black Friday. We expect third party retailers to discount their Game Pass vouchers, too.

Below are some of the Game Pass Black Friday deals that we saw last year.

UK

Xbox Black Friday accessory deals

Controllers are one of the most popular Xbox Black Friday deals to keep an eye out for. The best deal from last year was this official Xbox Red Wireless Controller for £49.99 from eBuyer.

This year, we'll be keeping our eyes open for discounts on the 1TB, 2TB and 512GB Seagate Storage Expansion Cards for Xbox Series X/S. This rather expensive SSD is the only way to increase your storage space on the Xbox Series X/S for next-gen game installs. Currently, all external hard drives (whether they're mechanical or SSDs) can only be used to store next-gen games or run older Xbox One titles.

UK

US

But what if you're after a different console in the sales this November? As luck would have it, we've got pages that are all set up to host the best Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals and PS5 Black Friday offers when they become available. Make sure you check them out.

When will the best Black Friday Xbox deals start?

In the UK, retailers like Amazon UK, Game and Currys tend to launch their early Black Friday deals around a week or so before the major sales event. We recommend to start looking out for Black Friday Xbox deals from 18th November onwards. In the US, you can expect Amazon US, GameStop, Best Buy and Target to reveal their early Black Friday Xbox deals, too. In some cases, the deals leading up to Black Friday can sometimes be better than on the day itself so it's worth keeping an eye out for early offers.

Will there be Xbox Series X stock on Black Friday 2022?

It's highly likely that there will be Xbox Series X stock over the Black Friday period. The Xbox Series X and the Series S consoles are currently in stock at most major retailers in the UK and US. Some bundles and discounts are already beginning to pop up from time to time, which could mean there will be similar offers on Black Friday.

Which retailers will have the best Xbox Series X Black Friday deals?

It's too early to tell who will have the best Black Friday Xbox Series X deals, but we recommend checking Amazon UK, Very, John Lewis, Game and Microsoft in the UK, or Amazon, GameStop, Best Buy and Walmart in the US. Some of the best deals to look out for will be discounts on the standalone console, or bundles that come with discounted games and/or accessories like an extra controller or a game that isn't on Game Pass.

How much will the Xbox Series X cost on Black Friday 2022?

The Xbox Series X normally retails for £449.99/$499, so we may see some small discounts or bundles over Black Friday. This could all change, however, depending on whether Microsoft decides to match PlayStation's PS5 price increase. There are no Black Friday Xbox Series X deals right now, but we'll update you with prices closer to the date.

Will Xbox Series X/S games be on sale during Black Friday 2022?

We expect to see lots of Xbox Series X/S games included in the Black Friday sales, and we'll be making sure to help find you the best savings on them. In the UK, retailers like Amazon UK, ShopTo, The Game Collection and Base will be worth checking out. Those of you with an Xbox Series S will want to check out Amazon and the Microsoft Store for discounts on digital Xbox games.

Games that are also available on Xbox Game Pass will likely have the biggest discounts, which is great if you like to own physical games. However, depending on how many games you plan to buy, you might find that a Game Pass subscription has better value for money.

Do Xbox do Black Friday deals?

Microsoft will likely offer a wide range of deals, including discounted controllers, official Xbox accessories like headsets and hard drives, games and potentially the Xbox Series X and Series S consoles. Microsoft may also run special offers on its Game Pass subscriptions, typically your first month for £1, or if we're lucky, the first three months for £1.

How much is Xbox Game Pass on Black Friday 2022?

You can normally buy Game Pass subscription codes for a length of one month or three months. Amazon UK, ShopTo usually have offers all year round, but we may see Xbox Game Pass offers from Amazon and other retailers across Black Friday. As mentioned previously, Microsoft may also a Black Friday Xbox Game Pass promotion, which allows first time subscribers to get either one or 3 months of Xbox Game Pass or Game Pass Ultimate for only £1.