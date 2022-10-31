Black Friday PlayStation Plus deals 2022: here's what to expect

Black Friday is coming on the 25th of November 2022, and it's one of the best times of the year for gamers to score a great deal on a new console, games, and accessories.

We're looking forward to some great PlayStation 5 Black Friday deals for games and possibly consoles themselves, but there might also be opportunities for PlayStation users to get a deal on Sony's PlayStation Plus subscription service.

PlayStation Plus Black Friday Discounts

During Black Friday 2021 there were discounts in the UK and the US on 12-month PlayStation Plus subscription codes, but unfortunately we won't be seeing them again because, back in June, Sony announced the updating of the service to a three-tier system to rival Xbox's Game Pass service.

What was PlayStation Plus is now PlayStation Plus Essential, which costs $/£6.99 a month and gives you two monthly downloadable games, online multiplayer access, cloud storage for saved games, and extra discounts. The other tiers are PlayStation Plus Extra, which is $/£10.99 a month and also gives you access to a catalogue of 400 downloadable first- and third-party PS4 and PS5 games, and there is PlayStation Plus Premium for $/£13.49 a month, giving you a further 340 additional games and PS3 games that are available to stream, with classic PS1, PS2 and PSP games that can be streamed or downloaded.

With these new tiers, the old PlayStation Plus subscription cards have stopped being produced by Sony and have stopped being sold by retailers, so we won't be seeing them with any discounts this year. Instead, your best way to get a discounted PlayStation Plus membership this year is to purchase a PlayStation store gift card and use that balance to buy the service.

Where to get PlayStation Store gift cards

In the UK, the best place to get PlayStation Plus gift cards right now is from ShopTo, where every top-up amount is on sale already. You can get a £50 card for £45.85, or a £90 card for £77.85 which will cover the cost of a yearly PS Plus Essential or PS Plus Extra subscription respectively, you can also get a £15 card for £13.85 if you want to add a bit more to get the PS Plus premium yearly subscription, or get a discounted game for even less.

Hopefully, ShopTo's discounts remain over Black Friday or get even bigger. It would also be nice if there were some discounts from other retailers, such as Amazon UK or Argos.

In the US, PlayStation Store gift cards are widely available in quantities between $10 and $110 and can be found from retailers GameStop, Walmart, Best Buy, and Amazon US.

We'd like to see some of these go on sale, but they haven't before and it probably isn't likely. One thing we could see is some PlayStation 5 console bundles that come with a PlayStation Store gift card, and the total of the bundles mean you get a discount on the card. To see some current PS5 bundles and any that pop up around Black Friday, read and bookmark our PlayStation 5 Black Friday deals page so you don't miss out.

We've got lots of other Black Friday deals previews you can check out, including the PS5 deals, Xbox Deals, Switch Deals, and more.