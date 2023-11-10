Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals 2023: best early offers and discounts
From the OLED and bundles, to the new Pokémon and SD cards, here are all the best Black Friday Switch deals
Early Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals will usually begin to surface around a couple of weeks before the official day, which falls on 24th November this year. In our guide, you can find all of the best Black Friday Switch deals.
It's also worth nothing that a Nintendo Switch successor is reportedly due in late 2024, which means there could be some fantastic bargains on Switch consoles this Black Friday, as well as discounted games and accessories.
So if you're looking to buy a Nintendo Switch for the first time, want to upgrade to a Nintendo Switch OLED, or you want some cheap Switch games or a new Switch controller, then check out what we've spotted so far below.
Best early Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals for the standard, OLED, and Lite consoles plus Switch bundles
UK
|
Nintendo Switch with Nintendo Switch Sports - £259.99 from Amazon UK
Get a pre-installed copy of Nintendo Switch Sports and 3 months of Nintendo Switch online with this console bundle.
|
Nintendo Switch with Nintendo Switch Sports and Mario Wonder - £279.99 from Game
Get a pre-installed copy of Nintendo Switch Sports and 3 months of Nintendo Switch online with this console bundle.
|
Nintendo Switch with Nintendo Switch Sports and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe - £279.99 from Game
Get a pre-installed copy of Nintendo Switch Sports and 3 months of Nintendo Switch online with this console bundle.
|
Nintendo Switch OLED Model Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Limited Edition - £300 from Amazon UK (Was £320)
This Zelda-themed Switch does not include a copy of TotK.
|
Nintendo Switch OLED Model - White - £299 from Amazon UK (Was £309.99)
This standalone white Switch OLED console is £10.99 cheaper than the RRP price.
|
Nintendo Switch OLED Model - Neon Red/ Neon Blue - £299 from Amazon UK (Was £309.99)
Get a standalone Switch OLED console for £10.99 off the RRP price.
US
|
Nintendo Switch console and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Bundle - $299 from Amazon US
Get a standard Nintendo Switch console with a free digital copy of Mario Kart 8 and three months of Nintendo Switch Online for under $300.
Black Friday Switch games deals 2023
Best early Black Friday deals on Switch games in the UK
|
Super Mario Bros. Wonder- £40 from Amazon UK (Was £50)
Grab the exciting new 2D platformer featuring Mario and the gang for £10 off.
|
Super Mario RPG pre-order - £40 with code SUPER20 at Currys (Was £50)
Save £10 on the upcoming remake of the 1996 SNES game.
|
Mario Vs. Donkey Kong pre-order - £34.99 from Amazon UK (Was £39.99)
Grab a fiver off the upcoming remake of the 2004 Game Boy Advance game.
|
Pikmin 1 + 2 - £31 (Was £40)
The first and second Pikmin games have been remastered and you can grab them both in this double pack with £9 off.
|
Sonic Superstars - £50 (Was £55)
Save £5 on the all-new 2D Sonic platformer.
|
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom - £40 from Amazon UK (Was £50)
The Breath of the Wild Sequel is £15 off the MSRP at Amazon UK.
|
EA Sports FC 24 - £45 from The Game Collection via Amazon UK (Was £55)
Save a tenner on EA Sports FC 24 for your Nintendo Switch console.
Monster Hunter Rise - £23 from The Game Collection
Grab this great RPG for just £23.
Pokemon Scarlet - £40 from Amazon UK (Was £50)
Save a tenner on the first open-world RPG in the Pokemon series.
Pokemon Violet - £40 from Amazon UK (Was £50)
The excellent Pokemon Scarlet is currently £40 at Amazon.
Xenoblade Chronicles 3 - £30 from Amazon (Was £38)
Save £8 on the latest RPG in the Xenoblade Chronicles series.
Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - £25 from Amazon UK
This fun Lego Star Wars game is still proving popular on Switch and is now just £25.
Kirby and the Forgotten Lands - £40 from Amazon (Was £50)
Set off on Kirby's latest adventure and save yourself a tenner off its MSRP.
The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword - £40 from Amazon (Was £50)
Save £10 on the remastered Switch version of the 2011 Wii game.
Super Smash Bros Ultimate - £48 from Amazon
This game rarely drops in price but you can get it for £12 off its MSRP.
Pokemon Legends: Arceus - £40 from Amazon
Step into the Sinnoh region's past and learn about the history of Hisui. Catch and survey Pokemon to fill the first ever Pokédex.
Animal Crossing: New Horizons - £40 from Amazon UK (Was £50)
Join Tom Nook on the Nook Inc. Deserted Island in the latest Animal Crossing game.
Metroid Dread - £25.02 from Amazon UK
£25 for "an adventure that proudly sits alongside the series' best" (thanks, Tom P!) is excellent value for money.
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe - £38 from Amazon
A must have for your Nintendo Switch collection.
Pokémon Sword - £40 from Currys
We reckon this could get cheaper as Black Friday nears.
Pokémon Shield - £40 from Currys
Likewise for Pokemon Shield, it could go down to the £30/£35 mark closer to Black Friday.
Pokémon Let's Go Pikachu - £40 from Currys
This game rarely dips in price and this is the current best price.
Pokémon Let's Go Eevee - £39 from 365 Games
The same goes for Let's Go Eevee, we've rarely seen this game dip below £30.
Super Mario Party - £40 from Amazon UK (Was £50)
A great game to play with family and friends over the holiday season.
Best early Black Friday deals on Switch games in the US
Best early Black Friday Switch micro SD card deals 2023
If you need more room for games, you can expand your Nintendo Switch storage with a micro SD card. There are usually lots of cheap Black Friday memory card deals up for grabs and you can check out the list below for the current best prices.
UK
- SanDisk Ultra 1TB MicroSDXC - £95 at Amazon UK (Was £219)
- SanDisk 512GB Extreme microSDXC card - £43 at Amazon UK
- SanDisk 128GB microSDXC card for Nintendo Switch - £15 at Amazon UK
- SanDisk 256GB microSDXC card for Nintendo Switch- £25 from Amazon UK
- SanDisk 512GB microSDXC card for Nintendo Switch - £50 from Amazon UK
- SanDisk 1TB microSDXC card for Nintendo Switch- £150 from Amazon UK (Was £160)
US
- 128GB SanDisk Ultra MicroSDXC UHS-1 - $14 at Amazon US
- 512GB SanDisk Ultra MicroSDXC UHS-1 - $39 at Amazon US
- SanDisk 512GB Extreme microSDXC card - $40 at Amazon US
- SanDisk 128GB microSDXC card for Nintendo Switch - $15 at Amazon US
- SanDisk 256GB microSDXC card for Nintendo Switch- $24 from Amazon US
- SanDisk 512GB microSDXC card for Nintendo Switch - $53 from Amazon US
- SanDisk 1TB microSDXC card for Nintendo Switch- $140 from Amazon US (Was $150)
Best early Black Friday Switch controller deals 2023
If you fancy switching out your current Joy-Con pair for a different coloured set, or want to upgrade to a Switch Pro controller for more comfortable gaming sessions, then check out our list below for the best early Black Friday Nintendo Switch controller deals:
UK
- Nintendo Switch Joy-Con Pair- various colours from £55 at Amazon UK
- Nintendo Switch - Pro Controller - £50 at Amazon UK
- PowerA Wired Controller - from £17 at Amazon UK
- Hori Nintendo Switch Split Pad Pro- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Edition- £45 at Amazon UK (Was £55)
US
- Nintendo Switch Joy-Con Pair- various colours from $79 at Amazon US
- Nintendo Switch - Pro Controller - $69 at Walmart
- PowerA Enhanced Rechargeable Pro Wireless Controller - $42 at Amazon US
- Hori Nintendo Switch Split Pad Pro- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Edition- $53.45 at Amazon US (Was $60)
- Hori Nintendo Switch Split Pad Pro - $40 at Amazon US (Was $50)
- PowerA Joy Con Comfort Grips for Nintendo Switch - $10 at Amazon US (Was $15)
Best early Black Friday Switch accessory deals 2023
There are lots of Nintendo Switch accessories on the market but we've listed a few essentials you might like to pick up this Black Friday, like a case to go with your new console.
UK
- Nintendo Switch (OLED Model) Carrying Case & Screen Protector- £14 at Amazon UK
- Turtle Beach Recon 50P Gaming Headset- £15 at Amazon UK (Was £20)
- Orzly Nintendo Switch Carry Case- £13 at Amazon UK (Was £15)
- Nintendo Pokemon Go Plus +- £45 at Amazon UK (Was £49)
US
- Voler Carrying Storage Case for Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch OLED - $27 at Amazon US (Was $36)
That's all for now, but we're keeping this page up to date all the way up to Black Friday and through to Cyber Monday, so don't forget to check back regularly. In the meantime, keep an eye on our deals Twitter account, or, if you fancy something a bit different, check out our pages for the best PS5 Black Friday deals and best Xbox Black Friday deals.
Will there be any Switch OLED Black Friday deals in 2023?
We imagine there will be a good selection of Switch OLED Black Friday deals from retailers, including Switch OLED bundles. Keep checking back as we'll update this page every time we find a new OLED deal.
What sort of Switch bundles can we expect?
Well, we've seen some great ones already, including one for £259 with Nintendo Switch Sports and a three month NSO subscription. And in the US we've got a Switch with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, and 3 months of NSO for $299.
What sort of Switch game deals can we expect?
We've seen quite a few discounts across a plethora of Switch games this year and we hope to see even more this Black Friday. Nintendo don't discount their games by much so we expect to see smaller discounts compared to other consoles, but we're hoping to see at least some first party titles drop to around £30.
Best Black Friday Nintendo Switch Deals in 2022
UK
Pokemon Violet - £40 from ShopTo
Pokemon Scarlet - £40 from ShopTo
Nintendo Switch OLED Console with Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet- £329 from Very (Was £389)
Get both of the latest Pokemon games with a Switch OLED console and net a saving of £60.
Pokemon Shining Pearl - £28 from The Game Collection
Pokemon Brilliant Diamond - £30 from The Game Collection
Nintendo Switch console with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe- £259.99 from Very
Get a standard Switch console with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and 3 months of Nintendo Switch Online for £259.99.
Nintendo Switch OLED Console with Nintendo Switch Sports- £299 from Very (Was £342)
Get Nintendo Switch Sports with a white Switch OLED console and net a saving of £60.
Splatoon 3 - £37 from Amazon UK
Nintendo Switch Sports - £29.99 from Amazon UK (Was £40)
US
Special Edition Animal Crossing Switch - $300 from Dell
Comes with a $35 Dell PROMO eGift Card that is sent within 20 days
Nintendo Switch console with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe bundle- $299 from Walmart
This bundle features a Nintendo Switch console, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and 3 months of Nintendo Switch Online.
Pokemon Legends: Arceus (Physical Copy) - $47.70 from Walmart
The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening - $29 from Walmart (Was $60)
Mario Strikers Battle League - $50 from Amazon US (Was $60)
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe - $48 from Best Buy (Was $60)
NBA 2K23 (Digital Code) - $27 from Amazon (Was $60)
NBA 2K23 Michael Jordan Edition (Digital Code) - $50 from Amazon (Was $100)
Bayonetta 3 - $45 from Amazon US (Was $60)