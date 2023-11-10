Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals 2023: best early offers and discounts

Early Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals will usually begin to surface around a couple of weeks before the official day, which falls on 24th November this year. In our guide, you can find all of the best Black Friday Switch deals.

It's also worth nothing that a Nintendo Switch successor is reportedly due in late 2024, which means there could be some fantastic bargains on Switch consoles this Black Friday, as well as discounted games and accessories.

So if you're looking to buy a Nintendo Switch for the first time, want to upgrade to a Nintendo Switch OLED, or you want some cheap Switch games or a new Switch controller, then check out what we've spotted so far below.

Best early Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals for the standard, OLED, and Lite consoles plus Switch bundles

UK

US

It's always worth checking out other retailers below too, you might just catch a bargain before anyone:

UK retailers:

US retailers:

Black Friday Switch games deals 2023

Image credit: Nintendo

Best early Black Friday deals on Switch games in the UK

Best early Black Friday deals on Switch games in the US

Best early Black Friday Switch micro SD card deals 2023

If you need more room for games, you can expand your Nintendo Switch storage with a micro SD card. There are usually lots of cheap Black Friday memory card deals up for grabs and you can check out the list below for the current best prices.

UK

US

Best early Black Friday Switch controller deals 2023

If you fancy switching out your current Joy-Con pair for a different coloured set, or want to upgrade to a Switch Pro controller for more comfortable gaming sessions, then check out our list below for the best early Black Friday Nintendo Switch controller deals:

UK

US

Best early Black Friday Switch accessory deals 2023

There are lots of Nintendo Switch accessories on the market but we've listed a few essentials you might like to pick up this Black Friday, like a case to go with your new console.

UK

US

Voler Carrying Storage Case for Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch OLED - $27 at Amazon US (Was $36)

That's all for now, but we're keeping this page up to date all the way up to Black Friday and through to Cyber Monday, so don't forget to check back regularly.

Will there be any Switch OLED Black Friday deals in 2023?

We imagine there will be a good selection of Switch OLED Black Friday deals from retailers, including Switch OLED bundles. Keep checking back as we'll update this page every time we find a new OLED deal.

What sort of Switch bundles can we expect?

Well, we've seen some great ones already, including one for £259 with Nintendo Switch Sports and a three month NSO subscription. And in the US we've got a Switch with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, and 3 months of NSO for $299.

What sort of Switch game deals can we expect?

We've seen quite a few discounts across a plethora of Switch games this year and we hope to see even more this Black Friday. Nintendo don't discount their games by much so we expect to see smaller discounts compared to other consoles, but we're hoping to see at least some first party titles drop to around £30.

