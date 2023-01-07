Battle royale Deathverse: Let It Die dev to "temporarily suspend" the game just four months after launch

The team behind battle royale Deathverse: Let It Die has confirmed that it will be indefinitely suspended just four months after it debuted on Steam and PlayStation consoles.

Developer Supertrick Games says it's temporarily suspending the free-to-play game due to ongoing "challenges", saying that since launch, the game has been plagued with issues concerning "in-game matchmaking and lag". It plans to "redevelop" the game whilst it is offline.

Deathverse -Let it Die- - State of Play Oct 2021 Trailer | PS5, PS4.

The service will go dark at 3am UK time on 18th July 2023, and no relaunch date has yet been confirmed. The team does, however, confirm that season 2's new content will release as planned, whilst season 3 will "only be partially released".

"There is no doubt that we experienced some challenges since the launch of our game, particularly with regards to in-game matchmaking and lag. We deeply apologise for these issues that may have caused an inconvenience to our players," the team said in a blog post.

"While we have tried various solutions to some degree of success, we have not been able to resolve the underlying problems. As a result, the development and operations teams have made the decision to temporarily suspend the game’s services while we redevelop Deathverse: Let It Die.

"This was a difficult decision for us to make," the blog continues. "However, we believe that re-releasing the game with significant improvements will allow it to be enjoyed by a wider audience as well as our current players.

"Considering how much time goes into developing a game - and that there’s a finite number of games one can possibly make in a lifetime - it’s impossible to say at this stage whether this is the right choice. But we love this game and are proud to have developed it together as a team. Therefore, we believe this is the best possible decision at this time."

The statement concludes by saying that the developer is "doing [its] utmost to prepare for the re-release" and thanks the community for its "understanding and support".

At the time of writing, the hack-and-slash battle royale sits on a "Mixed" Steam user score. At yet, there's been no formal word on possible compensation for players who have shelled out for DLC and in-game purchases.