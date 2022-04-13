Bandai Namco working with Nintendo on mystery remaster

Bandai Namco is working with Nintendo to remaster a 3D action game.

That's according to multiple job listings on Bandai Namco's Japanese website, spotted on Resetera.

Those listings are for a planner and two visual artist positions, one of which specifies work to "perform HD remastering of the 3D background" (thanks google translate).

The responsibilities of the artist positions involve porting existing material to an in-house game engine and creating 3D backgrounds for a 3D action game.

The planner, meanwhile, requires experience of action game level design, working on a 3D action game project from Nintendo.

It's hard to tell what exactly this project might be, though it appears to be a remaster of an existing game.

Resetera comments seem hopeful for a revival of Star Fox or Kid Icarus. Bandai Namco do have experience with the former, having developed Star Fox: Assault for the GameCube.

Could this be a long-awaited return for Fox McCloud, Slippy, and co?

The publisher also began work on the ill-fated Metroid Prime 4, which was later taken back by Retro Studios.

What game are you hoping for?