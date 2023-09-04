If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Baldur's Gate 3's companions were overly horny due to a bug

Since been neutered.

Astarion ponders in Baldur's Gate 3
Image credit: Larian
Ed Nightingale avatar
News by Ed Nightingale Deputy News Editor
Published on

If you found the companions in Baldur's Gate 3 to be a little too horny, well, it turns out that was due to a bug.

Relationships are a big part of the game's appeal, but there's no denying that companions come on a little too strong right from the off.

Speaking to TheGamer, game director Swen Vincke admitted that romances were bugged at the game's launch and have since been tweaked.

Baldur's Gate 3 PS5 - Getting Started Tips + Tricks!

"So... it was a bug," said Vincke. "The approval thresholds were too low when we shipped. That's why they were so horny in the beginning. It wasn't supposed to be that way. We've fixed it since, at least for some of them. We're still fixing a few of them."

He added the horniness "wasn't intended... especially Gale. [He] wasn't supposed to be like, instantly there".

Vincke continued: "There were a lot of people that enjoyed it. But it was too fast. It was supposed to simulate how real relationships are."

He also admitted that acting in real life as quickly as the companions did would be "problematic".

I wonder if these changes from Larian will impact the Sex Any% speedruns?

If you're looking for help in romancing the game's companions, then check out our guide to all things love in Faerûn.

And despite being out for a few weeks now, we're still discovering new tips and tricks every day.

Topics in this article

Follow topics and we'll email you when we publish something new about them.  Manage your notification settings.

Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author
Ed Nightingale avatar

Ed Nightingale

Deputy News Editor

Ed has an interest in streaming, people and communities, and giving a voice to marginalised people.

Comments
Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Explore our store
Eurogamer.net Merch