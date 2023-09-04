Baldur's Gate 3's companions were overly horny due to a bug

If you found the companions in Baldur's Gate 3 to be a little too horny, well, it turns out that was due to a bug.

Relationships are a big part of the game's appeal, but there's no denying that companions come on a little too strong right from the off.

Speaking to TheGamer, game director Swen Vincke admitted that romances were bugged at the game's launch and have since been tweaked.

"So... it was a bug," said Vincke. "The approval thresholds were too low when we shipped. That's why they were so horny in the beginning. It wasn't supposed to be that way. We've fixed it since, at least for some of them. We're still fixing a few of them."

He added the horniness "wasn't intended... especially Gale. [He] wasn't supposed to be like, instantly there".

Vincke continued: "There were a lot of people that enjoyed it. But it was too fast. It was supposed to simulate how real relationships are."

He also admitted that acting in real life as quickly as the companions did would be "problematic".

I wonder if these changes from Larian will impact the Sex Any% speedruns?

