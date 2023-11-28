Our picks of the best Black Friday deals

Baldur's Gate 3 will fix slowdowns and Astarion's kisses later this week

Smooch appreciated.

Astarion in Baldur's Gate 3 with a slight smirk
Image credit: Eurogamer / Larian Studios
Liv Ngan avatar
News by Liv Ngan Contributor
Published on

Larian Studios says it's aiming to release Patch 5 for Baldur's Gate 3 later this week. The update will include a fix for performance issues in Act 3, Astarion's kisses, and more.

Since Patch 4 was released at the beginning of the month, Baldur's Gate 3 players have experienced slowdown in Act 3. The performance issues were introduced in the patch, Larian stated on X (née Twitter), and resulted in tag crimes like theft and violence being tagged as "eternally-active", regardless of whether or not players were spotted by NPCs.

Larian director of publishing Michael Douse revealed the slowdown is caused by a specific bug in Moonrise Towers during Act 2. Patch 5 will address this and "so much more," Douse wrote, when it hopefully drops later this week. Mostly I'm just looking forward to being able to ask Astarion for a kiss and actually receive one.

A beginner's guide to multiclassing in Baldur's Gate 3 - with every class explained.Watch on YouTube

Douse also shared information on the physical releases of Baldur's Gate 3 for consoles, revealing the retail versions on Xbox Series X/S and PS5 will both ship with Patch 5 on disc. The first physical versions of the game will be the snazzy Deluxe Edition for console and PC which includes the original soundtrack across three CDs and a beautiful, if not somewhat disturbing, mind-flayer poster.

The Deluxe Edition is currently scheduled for release in Q1 2024. Xbox fans are hoping they'll be able to get their hands on the game earlier than that as a release date on Series X/S will be announced at The Game Awards on 8th December.

Baldur's Gate III

PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC

Liv Ngan avatar

Liv Ngan

Contributor

Liv grew up on Crash Bandicoot and Japanese arcade games. They like to play with their neighbours' cats and have a soft spot for raccoons.

