BAFTA-winning narrative experience, Before Your Eyes, is now available on PSVR 2

GoodbyeWorld Games' BAFTA-winning narrative experience, Before Your Eyes, is out now on PSVR 2.

Played "entirely through the act of blinking", Before Your Eyes' PSVR 2 debut offers "an even more immersive and personalised experience through the use of PlayStation VR technology".

Before Your Eyes - Launch Trailer | PSVR2

"We're truly thrilled to have Before Your Eyes be a part of PlayStation VR2's incredible launch lineup," said Oliver Lewin, game director for GoodbyeWorld Games.

"Since the game's inception, we've laid in wait for the commercial tech to reach the right place for us to bring it to VR, and couldn't be happier to now have that opportunity with PlayStation."

"Before Your Eyes is an interactive afterlife played with your real-life blinks," explains the game's blurb. "Utilise the PlayStation VR2's advanced eye-tracking technology to control the flow of the story as you relive precious memories of family, first love and the rise of an artistic career, all without the need of a controller. The headset’s front-facing camera immerses you in a fully voice-acted narrative that will break your heart, exploring the impossible expectations we place on ourselves and the regrets we carry with us.

"This exciting new version takes the BAFTA-winning narrative adventure to an astounding next level, making it the definitive way to experience one of the most celebrated titles in recent years."