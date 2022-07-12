If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

As temperatures soar, Nintendo issues Switch heatwave warning

Warns against use above 35 degrees.
Fire Mario.

Nintendo has issued a series of warnings for Switch owners using their consoles in the current hot weather.

The advice notes that the Switch should be used only in temperatures up to 35 degrees Celsius - so be careful in hot rooms, stuffy cars, or at the beach this weekend.

London is set to hit 31 degrees outdoors today as the UK swelters through a scorching week, while The Met Office has issued an amber warning of "extreme heat" which is set to last until next Monday.

Digital Foundry takes on Nintendo Switch Sports.

Nintendo posted its warnings to the company's Customer Service Twitter account in Japan (thanks, Nintendo Life).

There's no suggestion your Switch will become damaged through play in hot conditions - though it is liable to automatically shut off to prevent any damage occuring.

"If you use the Nintendo Switch in a hot place, the temperature of the main unit may become high," Nintendo wrote. "Please use in the place of 5 to 35C. Also, if the intake and exhaust ports are blocked, the temperature of the main unit may rise. Make the air around the intake and exhaust ports better.

"If the temperature of the main unit becomes too high, it may sleep automatically to protect the main unit," Nintendo continued. "When playing in TV mode, install the Nintendo Switch Dock in a location that does not retain heat.

"If there is foreign matter or dust on the air intake / exhaust port of the main unit, remove it with a vacuum cleaner. For your safety, do not disassemble the main unit."

Good advice indeed. Stay cool this week - and ensure all of your gaming devices do too.

