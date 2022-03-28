Warframe is celebrating its 9th anniversary with five weeks of in-game rewards

Including free Wisp Dex Skin from today.

News by Matt Wales, Reporter
Updated on 28 March 2022

Last Friday marked the ninth anniversary of free-to-play sci-fi shooter Warframe, and developer Digital Extremes has now donned its jaunty party hat in order to celebrate the not-insignificant milestone with a birthday freebie and five weeks of premium rewards.

On the freebie front, players will receive the Wisp Dex Skin - the same one used in Warframe's 9th anniversary art below - via an Inbox Message in their Orbiter upon logging into the game for a limited time. In addition to that, Digital Extremes has prepared five weeks of premium Anniversary Rewards - including Skins, Weapon Slots, and Noggles (basically, bobbleheads for your Orbiter) - which can be earned by completing weekly in-game Alerts.

wisp_dex_skin
The Wisp Dex Skin is currently free for all players.

Rounding out each week of rewards are special Weekend Booster events - enabling players to earn Double Affinity, Double Credits, or both, depending on the weekend in question - and the full list of Alert Rewards and Weekend Boosters can be found below. Illustrative images for the rewards, incidentally, are available on the Warframe anniversary website.

Week 1 Alert Rewards (28th March - 4th April):

  • Dex Sybaris
  • Weapon Slot
  • Dex Nouchali Syandana

Week 1 Weekend Booster (1st-4th April):

  • Double Credits

Week 2 Alert Rewards (4th April - 11th April):

  • Dex Furis
  • Weapon Slot
  • Excalibur Dex Skin

Week 2 Weekend Booster (8th April-11th April):

  • Double Affinity

Week 3 Alert Rewards (11th April-18th April):

  • Dex Dakra
  • Weapon Slot
  • Dex Raksaka Armour

Week 3 Weekend Boosters (15th April-18th April):

  • Double Credits

Week 4 Alert Rewards (18th April-25th April):

  • Liset Dex Skin
  • Excalibur Dex Noggle

Week 4 Weekend Booster (22nd April-25th April):

  • Double Affinity

Week 5 Alert Rewards (25th April-2nd May):

  • Rhino Dex Skin
  • Excalibur Dex in Action Glyph

Week 5 Weekend Booster (29th April-2nd May):

  • Double Credits
  • Double Affinity

Hoovering up those anniversary rewards won't be the only thing keeping Warframe players busy throughout April, of course. Digital Extremes previously confirmed the game's Angels of the Zariman update will be arriving next month too.

Warframe: Angels of the Zariman - Official First Look.

There's a lot going on in Angels of Zariman - Warframe's first big update of 2022 - but core to the experience is a new story mission taking players to the famed Zariman Ten Zero, an Orokin ship thought lost during a Void-Jump accident.

Upon completing the story mission, players will gain access to Chrysalith - a new social hub onboard the Zariman, offering a range of new NPCs, side missions, and objectives - plus three new mission types (Void Flood, Void Cascade, and Void Armageddon), and customisable Zariman apartments. The update also introduces the new electricity themed Warframe, Gyre.

There's no exact release date for the Angels of the Zariman update just yet but expect it to launch on all platforms sometime in April.

