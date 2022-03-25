Jamie Lee Curtis will be donning a World of Warcraft cosplay for daughter's wedding

Famed thespian Jamie Lee Curtis has revealed that, not only will she be the officiant during her daughter's nuptials, she will be attending while dressed as World of Warcraft's Jaina Proudmoore.

While appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live! to promote her upcoming film Everything Everywhere All at Once, the actor chatted more about her daughter's upcoming cosplay wedding.

"Ruby and Cynthia [Curtis' daughter and fiancé] picked my costume. Her name is Jiana Proudmore... it's a game, she's an admiral," she said.

Curtis may be unintentionally underselling Proudmore's role in World of Warcraft. Proudmore is, after all, widely considered to be the finest mage in all of Azeroth.

However, there may be a delay in this outfit arriving, as the lady who has been hired to make Curtis' WOW inspired costume is based in Russia.

"About a month ago - two to three weeks ago - I got an email from her that said, 'There may be a delay in sending the costume'," the Knives Out star said (via Entertainment Weekly).

"I'm hoping she'll get it to me. I just don't know if the... You know, there's a little bit of a supply chain issue going on, and things are sort of held up now".

You can watch the full interview below.

As well as causing widespread supply chain issues, the ongoing conflict in Ukraine has had a profound impact on the gaming industry as a whole. Many companies are now rallying round and offering their support to Ukraine and its citizens.

Ubisoft has reportedly provided its Ukrainian staff with alternate housing, additional funds to aid travel and relocation and early salary payments following Russia's illegal invasion.

Meanwhile, Epic Games has raised $50m for Ukraine from three days' worth of Fortnite profits.