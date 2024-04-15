World of Warcraft: The War Within beta testing sign-ups are now open

If you've been itching to dive into World of Warcraft's new subterranean expansion The War Within, there's an opportunity to do so ahead of release, with beta testing sign-ups now open.

The War Within, which was announced during last year's BlizzCon, marks the first instalment in World of Warcraft's new three-part Worldsoul Saga, which is set to play out across the next few years. The War Within, specifically, takes players deep into heart of Azeroth, where they'll explore new subterranean kingdoms, engage with ancient cultures like the Earthen Dwarves - a new Allied race - and the terrifying Nerubians of Azj-Kahet.

Other announced new features include bite-sized experiences for 1-5 players known as Delves, Warbands - enabling players to share the likes of their bank and reputation among their alts - new dynamic flight for mounts, new dungeons and raids, Hero Talents, and more.

And, now, Blizzard has announced it'll soon begin beta testing The War Within ahead of its full release later this year - and interested parties can sign up for a chance to participate via its website. Blizzard notes more invitations will go out regularly throughout the testing period, so it doesn't sound like anyone will need to worry if they don't make the first batch.

Once invitations have been received, players - as per Blizzard's announcement post - will need to do the following to begin beta testing The World Within:

Make sure your graphics drivers are up to date

Run the Battle.net desktop app — it may need to update itself if you haven't run it recently. If you don't have the app installed, get started here

Once Battle.net is installed and updated, select World of Warcraft from the list of games

In the Game Version drop-down menu above the Play button, choose The War Within (listed under In Development) option, then click Install

Allow installation to complete, click Play, and select any available Test Servers

Create a new test character or use the character copy to import your existing Dragonflight character

Enter the game and test the available content

There's no arrival date for World of Warcraft's The War Within expansion yet, but Blizzard's roadmap from last year pointed to a likely release sometime this "summer". All Blizzard's beta test announcement is saying is that it'll be out "on or before December 31, 2024".