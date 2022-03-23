Fortnite raises $50m for Ukraine relief

As country's vice prime minister thanks Epic Games.

News by Tom Phillips, Deputy Editor
Updated on 23 March 2022

Epic Games has now raised $50m for Ukraine from three days' worth of Fortnite profits.

This is money raised from in-game sales beginning Sunday, when Fortnite's new season went live and millions snapped up its new battle pass.

Epic's effort has not gone unnoticed, either. Last night, Ukraine's vice prime minister thanked the Fortnite developer via Twitter. Mykhailo Fedorov also serves as the country's digital transformation minister, and previously called for PlayStation and Xbox to ditch sales in Russia.

Epic Games' $50m total will only rise further, with further Fortnite profits due to be included for another 10 days, until 3rd April.

BBC News cyber reporter Joe Tidy wrote this morning that the total was likely "the most of any private company in the world", and more than some countries.

Xbox has also chipped in by waiving its standard platform fees, meaning even more money going to humanitarian relief charities.

Fortnite's new season is distinctly war themed, with drivable tanks and other combat additions. It received an unusually muted launch with no prior marketing build-up.

The popular battle royale game has also removed its building mechanics as an experiment - at least for now.

Will you support Eurogamer?

We want to make Eurogamer better, and that means better for our readers - not for algorithms. You can help! Become a supporter of Eurogamer and you can view the site completely ad-free, as well as gaining exclusive access to articles, podcasts and conversations that will bring you closer to the team, the stories, and the games we all love. Subscriptions start at £3.99 / $4.99 per month.

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (0)

More about Fortnite

About the author

Tom Phillips

Tom Phillips

Deputy Editor  |  tomphillipsEG

Tom is Eurogamer's deputy editor. He writes lots of news, some of the puns and makes sure we put the accent on Pokémon.

Related

Discounted GTA5 for PS5 unavailable via PlayStation webstore

Users question why you have to buy from console.

54

Dying Light 1's next-gen upgrade patch is now available on Xbox Series X/S

Brings Xbox One X enhancements too.

35

Ubisoft drops Tom Clancy's name from XDefiant

It's a splinter cell.

33

Stalker 2 on hold, Ukraine-based developer confirms

UPDATE: Kyiv-based studio appears to have re-named game.

26

Fortnite temporarily removes building from its new season

"All battle, no building."

12

You may also enjoy...

New Destiny 2 dungeons won't be available in the standard edition

Deluxe edition of the Witch Queen will be required.

49

Halo Infinite ranking system: All competitive tiers and ranks in order in Halo Infinite's Ranked Arena

How to climb the ranks in Halo Infinite's ranking system.

Destiny 2 Season of the Lost roadmap and upcoming events list

We have to go back.

Far Cry 6 best weapons: Where to find the best unique weapons in Far Cry 6

Our picks for the finding powerful, ready-made firearms.

Destiny 2 Shattered Realm secrets, collectibles and rotation for Forest of Echoes, Debris of Dreams and Ruins of Wrath

Where to find the Season of the Lost's biggest secrets - and when you can access them.

Supporters only

Premium only | Off Topic: The hidden world of running Segments

Stairs of Doom.

3

Premium only | Podcast: Sixteen Horses author and No Man's Sky writer Greg Buchanan

A thriller.

1

Premium only | Off-topic: In praise of praise

A complimentary experience.

2

Premium only | Off-Topic: The irresistible Australian Survivor

Golden good.

Premium only | Podcast: Meet the person putting wheelchairs in D&D

And highlighting Geralt's disability.

Comments (0)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch
Explore our store