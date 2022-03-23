Fortnite raises $50m for Ukraine relief

Epic Games has now raised $50m for Ukraine from three days' worth of Fortnite profits.

This is money raised from in-game sales beginning Sunday, when Fortnite's new season went live and millions snapped up its new battle pass.

Epic's effort has not gone unnoticed, either. Last night, Ukraine's vice prime minister thanked the Fortnite developer via Twitter. Mykhailo Fedorov also serves as the country's digital transformation minister, and previously called for PlayStation and Xbox to ditch sales in Russia.

Thank you @EpicGames for understanding that people's lives are not a game. Your support is crucially important for us. https://t.co/nDF2cE57to — Mykhailo Fedorov (@FedorovMykhailo) March 22, 2022

This content is hosted on an external platform, which will only display it if you accept targeting cookies. Please enable cookies to view. Manage cookie settings

Epic Games' $50m total will only rise further, with further Fortnite profits due to be included for another 10 days, until 3rd April.

BBC News cyber reporter Joe Tidy wrote this morning that the total was likely "the most of any private company in the world", and more than some countries.

Xbox has also chipped in by waiving its standard platform fees, meaning even more money going to humanitarian relief charities.

Fortnite's new season is distinctly war themed, with drivable tanks and other combat additions. It received an unusually muted launch with no prior marketing build-up.

The popular battle royale game has also removed its building mechanics as an experiment - at least for now.