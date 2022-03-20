Here's how you can stream Xbox Game Pass games on Steam Deck

A new Microsoft Edge for Linux beta now runs Xbox Cloud Gaming.

News by Vikki Blake, Contributor
Updated on 20 March 2022

A new Microsoft Edge for Linux beta now permits the browser to run Xbox Cloud Gaming and stream Game Pass games on Steam Deck.

In a new article published on the official Microsoft support site (thanks, PC Gamer), Microsoft has advice and "step-by-step instructions" for "Steam Deck device owners interested in getting Xbox Cloud Gaming (Beta) and Microsoft Edge installed and set up on your device".

As for what you'll need? Microsoft says "we recommended you have a mouse and keyboard connected to your Steam Deck for setup. Alternatively, you can use STEAM+X to bring up the touch keyboard along with the touch display or trackpads".

This is in addition to the "verified" Xbox studio games currently available to play on Steam Deck. "Verified" Xbox games include Double Fine's Psychonauts 2, Ninja Theory's Hellbade: Senua's Sacrifice, Battletoads and Max: The Curse of Brotherhood. Bethesda-published games such as Deathloop, The Evil Within, Fallout Shelter, and Prey also make the cut.

Games which Microsoft lists as "Playable" include Sea of Thieves, Forza Horizon 4 and 5, Quantum Break, State of Decay Year One Survival Edition and Fallout 4, while Halo Master Chief Collection and the recently-released Halo Infinite, plus Gears 5 and the old Microsoft Flight Simulator X are not supported. This is reportedly due to their anti-cheat systems.

Valve has recently confirmed that Steam now has over a thousand "verified" games that will play flawlessly on its new handheld system, Steam Deck. Games that earn a Verified badge meet Valve's own "very high" standards, as described in detail in a new Steam Community forum post.

ICYMI, videos demonstrating emulation of Nintendo consoles on Valve's Steam Deck are being pulled from YouTube.

