Street Fighter 5's "definitive update" drops later this month

Includes new filters, theme remixes, and different coloured tracksuits. 

News by Vikki Blake, Contributor
Updated on 19 March 2022

Capcom has confirmed there's a "definitive" update heading to Street Fighter 5.

Dropping on 29th March, the update will include "a new battle balance update, cel-shading filter, pixel filter, new tracksuit colours, and Cap-Jams remixes in-game". Check out the highlights in the new video below:

Beyond that, details are pretty scarce, but as NME points out, the changes seem to include tweaks to Ryu's target combos - they can now launch the opponents and knock them out of special moves - as well as some new EX-moves. It also appears that Rose can combo her throw during V-Trigger 2, too.

As demonstrated in the teaser, the filters are a fab addition - the cel-shading one perhaps more so than the pixel variant - although they're only available in offline mode, I'm afraid.

Given Street Fighter 5 came out six years ago in February 2016 - and its successor has finally been announced - this is likely the last major update the fighting game will see. We'll watch this space, though, and report back if anything else changes.

Capcom has now made Street Fighter 6 official, and released its first teaser trailer. Details remain thin on the ground for this too, including exactly where and when the game will see release, but Capcom says we'll find out more later this summer.

More about Street Fighter V

Vikki Blake

Vikki Blake

Contributor  |  _vixx

When​ ​her friends​ ​were falling in love with soap stars, Vikki was falling in love with​ ​video games. She's a survival horror survivalist​ ​with a penchant for​ ​Yorkshire Tea, men dressed up as doctors and sweary words. She struggles to juggle a fair-to-middling Destiny/Halo addiction​ ​and her kill/death ratio is terrible.

5

