Gran Turismo 7 review bombed as extended maintenance drags on

Currently sitting at 4.1 on Metacritic.

News by Victoria Kennedy, News reporter
Updated on 18 March 2022

Gran Turismo 7 went dark yesterday as servers went offline for scheduled maintenance that was then extended until further notice. This maintenance is still on going more than 24 hours later, locking people out of the game.

As a result, many have taken to social media platforms and Metacritic to voice their grievances.

At the time of writing, Gran Turismo 7 is currently sitting at 4.1 on Metacritic, with generally unfavourable reviews.

One of the main gripes players have is the fact that, for the game to be played, an online connection is required, even in single-player.

"I bought the game, and I haven't even been able to play it because of a bad patch, this has been for 24+hrs because of the 'always online' function, what is up with that?!" wrote Julc, giving the game a score of 0.

Another area that has caused outrage is Gran Turismo 7's implementation of microtransactions.

The Sony exclusive is not exactly cheap in its own right and adding in more payments within the base game has been a deal breaker for many.

"So Polypohony Digital you like to make microtransactions very expensive, raise the cost of cars which are the double of GT Sport, make daily reward useless and nerf grindy races to make it more tedious to gain credits for cars and various engines so people have to buy credits with real money huh. Interesting. Garbage money grabbers," said Pippero, again giving the game a 0.

Eurogamer's editor-in-chief Martin Robinson has called Gran Turismo 7's inclusion of microtransactions "pretty grim", saying they were "a significant blot on an otherwise excellent game".

Many have now gone so far as to demand a full refund for the game, as it is just not the Gran Turismo experience they had been hoping for. They feel they have been let down by Sony and Polyphony, and the companies have sullied a once beloved franchise for good.

There is still no word on when Gran Turismo 7 will be back online, or if Sony and Polyphony Digital will address their player's concerns.

About the author

Victoria Kennedy

Victoria Kennedy

News reporter

Victoria developed a deep love for video games since watching her brothers barrel their way through Goldeneye 007. She will unashamedly spout forth all sorts of niche Zelda lore to anyone who will listen (and even at times to those who wont), and makes the best pancakes you have ever seen.

