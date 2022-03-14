Riot Games invests heavily in animator of brilliant League of Legends show Arcane

Fortiche now has Season 2 and other projects in development. 

News by Tom Phillips, Deputy Editor

Fortiche, the talented French animation studio behind brilliant League of Legends show Arcane, is now part-owned by Riot Games.

Riot announced the "significant investment" today without going into specifics, though noted the move will see it now hold two seats on Fortiche's board.

For now, the Paris-based animation company will remain an independent company - but it's clear it and Riot will be collaborating far closer in the future - for "decades" to come, apparently - something which will likely please Arcane's legion of fans.

Arcane was already announced as getting a second season back in November, following the breakout success of its first Netflix run.

The show was the streaming service's most-watched show globally for three weeks, earned dazzling reviews, and has since won all nine of its Annie Award nominations.

Beyond a second season for Arcane, Fortiche and Riot Games said today they were collaborating on "other to-be-announced projects" as well. A League of Legends cinematic universe, anyone?

"Fortiche has been an integral partner for a long time, but this agreement ensures we'll be working closely for decades to come," Riot boss Nicolo Laurent said.

"We hold a high bar for everyone we work with and insist they understand players deeply and focus on them relentlessly, and from day one, Fortiche has exemplified Player Experience First. In working with Fortiche, we collaborate to push the boundaries of what's possible and raise expectations for how games can be represented in media. As proud as we are of Arcane, we know the best is yet to come."

