DrDisrespect settles legal dispute with Twitch over 2020 permanent ban

"No party admits any wrongdoing."

News by Matt Wales, Reporter
Updated on 10 March 2022

Enormously popular streamer DrDisrespect, aka Guy Beahm, has settled his legal dispute with Twitch, with neither party admitting to any wrongdoing.

The whole, strange - and still largely mysterious - saga began in the summer of 2020, when Beahm was permanently banned from Twitch for reasons unknown, despite being a year into a two-year exclusivity contract with the company.

For a long time, Beahm maintained he hadn't been informed of the reason for his ban, but that changed last August when he announced he was launching legal action against Twitch.

DrDisrespect FINALLY opens up about you know what.

"A lot of people ask, do you know the reason," he explained in a video posted at the time. "I do know the reason why now, I've known for months now...And I'll just say this right now champs: there's a reason why we're suing the fuck out of 'em

"The Twitch ban has really affected us," he added, "not just from a financial standpoint, but from a networking standpoint, from all the relationships we've build over the past five years in terms of Activision and EA, all the big sponsors, they have to question, 'Why did you get banned?'. Whether it's obvious or not, the blacklisting, the shadow banning, it's happening."

We've not heard much on the matter since then, but in a tweet posted earlier today, Beahm wrote the words "moving on" above a photo showing the statement, "I have resolved my legal dispute with Twitch. No party admits any wrongdoing."

As for Twitch, the company provided an almost identical statement to PC Gamer, saying "Dr Disrespect and Twitch have resolved their legal dispute. No party admits to any wrongdoing."

At this point, it's entirely possible the mystery at the heart of the lawsuit will never be publicly revealed, and for those wondering, Beahm - who has streamed exclusively on YouTube since his ban - added, "the Doc will not return to Twitch" following today's resolution.

