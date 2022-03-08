Mouse and keyboard support coming to Xbox Cloud Gaming

According to Microsoft Flight Simulator head.

News by Ed Nightingale, News reporter
Updated on 8 March 2022

Mouse and keyboard support is coming to Xbox Cloud Gaming, the Microsoft cloud streaming platform.

Currently only touchscreen on mobile and controllers are supported, so the inclusion of mouse and keyboard is a win for anyone looking for an alternative input, as well as for accessibility.

The news comes from Microsoft Flight Simulator head Jorg Neumann in a recent Q&A series, spotted by Windows Central.

"The next step for us is mouse [and] keyboard," said Neumann. "This is platform-level support, so it has nothing to do with us. Obviously, mouse and keyboard works for our sim. So the platform team is working on this. I know I can't give a date because it's the platform team. I don't know their dates, but it's coming."

Flight Simulator arrived on Xbox Cloud Gaming at the start of this month, meaning it's now available to anyone with an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription and an internet connection.

"Flight simming seemed so far away for so many people for so long," Neumann told Eurogamer. "It was basically a genre that was dedicated to the PC only and typically required a really beefy PC to even run...But I think you just need to have an entry point to fall in love with something, and I think what we've done on Xbox is we found a very large, interested audience."

Ed Nightingale

Ed Nightingale

News reporter

