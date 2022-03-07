Battlefield 2042's delayed scoreboard UI refresh update arrives tomorrow

Battlefield 2042's delayed 3.3 update, which introduces a refreshed Scoreboard UI alongside a number of bug fixes, will launch tomorrow, 8th March - and the previously announced "exclusive bundle" being given to certain players as compensation for the beleaguered FPS' delayed first season, arrives at the same time.

Update 3.3 was initially due to launch in February, but DICE made the decision to delay its release to "improve the quality of our updates, and include additional changes". Its key new feature, however, remains the aforementioned Scoreboard UI refresh, which DICE has detailed more thoroughly in its latest patch notes, confirming an "improved" Match Overview, a new team vs. team split look for Conquest, Breakthrough, Rush, and Team Deathmatch modes.

"While these changes were two of your most-requested missing pieces," explains DICE, "this is the first version of the Scoreboard, and further improvements will be made to this in subsequent updates, based upon your continued feedback."

Battlefield 2042: PS5 vs Xbox Series X/S - Digital Foundry Tech Review.

Also arriving tomorrow - alongside the small selection of fixes, changes, and improvements outlined in DICE's patch notes - is the new Steadfast Exclusive Legendary Bundle, which will be given to all Battlefield 2042 Gold Edition, Ultimate Edition, Year 1 Pass, and Year 1 Pass and Ultimate Pack upgrade owners, as well as to EA Play Pro subscribers.

The bundle - which DICE previously said was being awarded as a "thank you for your patience and continued support" following its decision to delay Battlefield 2042's first season of content from March into the summer - contains the Zero Resistance Skin for Mackay, the Grasshopper Weapon Skin for the K30, the Rapid Hammer Weapon Skin for the M44, the Iron Chariot Vehicle Skin for the M5C Bolte, the Rib Tickler Melee Weapon Skin, the Resolute Player Card Background, and the Steadfast Player Card Icon. All items can be found in the Collection and Playercard screens after logging into Battlefield 2042 once Update 3.3 is live.

DICE says Battlefield 2042's next update is currently scheduled to launch in early April, bringing the previously announced VOIP functionality for Squads, balance changes for weaponry on vehicles, an overhaul of Attachment behaviour for infantry weapons, alongside a "larger set of changes and fixes" compared to 3.3. Beyond that, DICE recently confirmed it's planning major improvements for the game's existing maps, with the first of these expected to arrive as part of Battlefield's Season One of post-launch content.

It's been a bumpy few months for Battlefield 2042, which quickly become one of Steam's worst-reviewed games of all time following its launch last November. Numerous delays for new content and features have done little to reassure players of Battlefield 2042's future - especially after publisher EA's admittance the game was a flop - but DICE recently reaffirmed its commitment to bringing 2042 "up to the highest standards that we all hold for the franchise".